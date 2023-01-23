ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius

Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?

Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers

Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

St. Albert, LC move up in IGHSAU state rankigns

(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lewis Central both moved up in the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Woodbine, Underwood, Treynor, Harlan and Sioux City East are also ranked. Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. CLASS...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
247Sports

Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Youthful Council Bluffs wrestling exceeding expectations in first year

(Council Bluffs) -- The first year of the Council Bluffs Community School District wrestling program has been a success in the eyes of co-head coach Mike Quaas. "We were concerned going in, but our girls have shocked us," Quaas said. "We're leaps and bounds ahead of where we thought we would be. It's gone really well."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
New York Post

St. John’s hits new low in blowout loss to Creighton

St. John’s season is spiraling out of control — and quickly. The Red Storm were torched by Creighton in a 104-76 loss on Wednesday night in Omaha, Neb. It was the first time St. John’s had given up at least 100 points since a 108-67 loss to Villanova in the 2017 Big East Tournament. But that Wildcats team was No. 1 in the country. Creighton is 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the Big East. The Red Storm fell to 13-8 overall, 3-7 in conference play. St. John’s showed signs of life a week ago with an 85-74 at Connecticut, then ranked in the top...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Connection

Women's volleyball

- Share of NIL compensation: 2.3% - Share of NIL activities: 5.5% The University of Nebraska's volleyball team has hit it big—per Opendorse's marketplace for student-athletes, five current Cornhuskers have at least 30,000 Instagram followers. Those social media presences have led to plenty of NIL deals. Setter Nicklin Hames, for instance, is a brand ambassador for Adidas and has promoted other national brands, such as Love Your Melon, in the past. Hames also teamed up with four of her teammates to create an ice cream flavor called "bump, set, scoop" for a local creamery.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy