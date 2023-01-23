Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Before the Bell: Activist Investor Takes a Run at Salesforce; Nvidia Up 22% YTD; Western Digital to Spin Off Flash Business?
Stocks had a good day on Friday, with all three major indexes rising by at least 1%. Monday's premarket is in wait-and-see mode, showing just fractional moves around the break-even line.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings
Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Stocks Edge Lower, Amazon, Google, GE, Microsoft - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip lower with earnings in focus; Amazon set to offer generic drug subscription plan; Google reportedly facing DOJ probe into ad market dominance; General Electric shares edged lower ahead of Q4 earnings and Microsoft earnings in focus as big tech drives Nasdaq rally
Why Tesla Stock Is Down In Premarket Today Ahead Of Q4 Results
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are sliding in premarket trading on Wednesday. What Happened: On Tuesday, the electric vehicle maker's stock was about 1.85% lower at one point during the day's session. But it made good the loss and closed up 0.10%, at $143.98. In premarket trading on Wednesday, the stock...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
American Air and Southwest Air Earnings: A Tale of Two Charts
American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both reported earnings this morning. One chart is great for the longs and one is bearish. Let's take a closer look.
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now.
WRAL
New York Stock Exchange blames 'manual error' for trading glitch
CNN — New York Stock Exchange officials said Wednesday that a "manual error" was responsible for the massive price swings and trading halt of hundreds of company stocks that punctuated Tuesday's market open. The root cause of the error, which the exchange said has been resolved, was an error...
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, CrowdStrike, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Shopify, Tesla, Wayfair, Workday and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock (TSLA) a “sleeping giant” at current levels: Jim Cramer
Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have had a challenging 2022, but prolific Wall Street commentator Jim Cramer has noted that it might not be a good idea to bet against the EV maker in its current state. A number of analysts have expressed their reservations about Tesla, especially amidst expectations that...
WRAL
Tesla reports record earnings but tighter profit margins
CNN — Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but said its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped. The leading electric vehicle maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.19 per...
Motley Fool
Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday
NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Motley Fool
Morgan Stanley Is Now the Highest-Valued Bank on Wall Street
Morgan Stanley has achieved a higher valuation by reshaping its business model. The bank has significantly bulked up in wealth and investment management.
msn.com
Tesla surges, American Airlines up; IBM, SAP down in premarket
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket on Thursday, January 26th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 10% after sounding an upbeat note for 2023, with CEO Elon Musk saying that its recent price cuts have galvanized demand for its electric cars. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 1.4%...
