IT CERTAINLY WAS not pretty, but Washington State did what it had to do and escaped Tempe with a 61-57 victory over Arizona State on Friday evening. Charlisse Leger-Walker returned from a two-game absence for a family matter back in New Zealand and while she was just 4 of 14 with seven turnovers, the Cougar star had 12 points and hit two critical free throws to seal the game late.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO