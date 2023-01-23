ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Charlisse Leger-Walker returns as WSU escapes ASU with 61-57 win

IT CERTAINLY WAS not pretty, but Washington State did what it had to do and escaped Tempe with a 61-57 victory over Arizona State on Friday evening. Charlisse Leger-Walker returned from a two-game absence for a family matter back in New Zealand and while she was just 4 of 14 with seven turnovers, the Cougar star had 12 points and hit two critical free throws to seal the game late.
TEMPE, AZ
