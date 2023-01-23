Read full article on original website
Related
Beta Cinema Picks Up Berlinale Film ‘When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before’ From ‘Toni Erdmann,’ ‘Spencer’ Producer Komplizen Film
Beta Cinema will sell international rights to “When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before,” the latest production from German powerhouse Komplizen Film, best known for Oscar nominees “Toni Erdmann” and “Spencer,” and directed by Sonja Heiss (“Hedi Schneider Is Stuck,” “Hotel Very Welcome”). As announced today, the moving dramedy will celebrate its world premiere at the Berlinale, opening the Generation 14plus section. Warner Bros. will release the film in Germany on Feb. 23. The film is based on the bestselling autobiographical novel by Joachim Meyerhoff, which sold more than two million copies in Germany alone, and has been...
Berlin Film Festival Unveils Competition Lineup; Sean Penn’s Ukraine Doc to Screen Out of Competition
The Berlin International Film Festival unveiled the competition lineup for its 2023 edition on Monday morning, naming the 18 movies that will compete for the coveted Gold and Silver Bears at the 73rd Berlinale. Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian presented a very international and arthouse-heavy lineup, with a strong focus on politically-charged cinema.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Avatar 2' Sails Past $2B GloballyBBC Chairman Under Fire for Reportedly Helping Boris Johnson Secure Loan Guarantee'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving Chronicle of a Marriage Challenged by Alzheimer's In a late addition, Superpower, Sean Penn and...
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 24
Above Suspicion is now below suspicion! Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller briefly knocked out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, but the harfoots (harfeet?) struck back and sent the Queen of Dragons back to irrelevance. All the action is happening on the bottom of the list because the top of the list remains solid, with Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan dominating.
Our film critic picks 6 movies to make time for at this year's Sundance Film Festival
The first in-person Sundance since 2020 is about to begin. Our critic has some early recommendations, including 'The Eternal Memory' and 'Mami Wata.'
Noah Cowan, Former Toronto Film Festival Director and Indie Distributor, Dies at 55
Noah Cowan, a veteran film festival director and indie film specialty distributor, most recently with San Francisco International Film Festival, has died. He was 55. Cowan died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a battle with glioblastoma multiforme that was first diagnosed in December 2021.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 During a career that began in 1981 as a summer volunteer working in the box office at the Toronto International Film Festival,...
Collider
New '65' Trailer Shows Adam Driver Facing Nonstop Dinosaur Action
Nothing beats a fun dinosaur flick, and soon audiences can sink their teeth into a brand-new one with the release of 65, an upcoming film starring Adam Driver. As audiences anticipate the arrival of the latest science fiction movie, a new trailer has been released teasing an action-packed prehistoric spectacle.
MySanAntonio
Noah Cowan, Former TIFF Co-Director and Champion of Filmmakers, Dies at 55
Respected film festival executive Noah Cowan, who formerly headed the San Francisco Film Fest and served as co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of the TIFF Bell Lightbox, died Wednesday of glioblastoma multiforme after being diagnosed in December 2021. He was 55. Former Toronto Film Fest executive...
Sundance Brings the Festival Online With $20 Movie Tickets to Watch Buzzy Independent Films From Home
Back-to-back movie viewings no more — the Sundance Film Festival is now offering an at-home film-watching option. Tickets to each film cost $20. More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Here is WWD’s selection of 10 independent films scheduled for online viewings through Jan. 29 via Sundance’s online-streaming portal on Festival.sundance.org. “Animalia” In “Animalia,” Oumaïma Barid portrays the role of Itto — a young pregnant woman without any limitations as to how far she will go to find her husband, Amine, in an up-ended...
ComicBook
Train to Busan Director's New Movie Rockets to #1 on Netflix
This week saw Netflix premiere JUNG_E, the new film from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho, and the film is already a hit on the streaming service. After being available on Netflix for just one day, the new movie has immediately jumped to the top spot on the Daily Top 10 on the service and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States (and in the world according to Flix Patrol). The sci-fi thriller marks the second collaboration between Yeon Sang-ho and Netflix following the successful first season of the hit TV series Hellbound.
SFGate
Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10.
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos Debuts New Character Designs
It's tough to keep a good Sailor Scout down, as Sailor Moon and her allies are set to return later this year with two new movies that will adapt the final arc of the manga. Releasing in rapid succession in Japan, with the first film landing in theaters on June 9th and the second hitting later that very same month on June 30th, the Sailor Scouts will have two major adventures to deal with. Now, new character designs, and the voice actors that will be bringing the characters to life, have been revealed.
The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews
As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
I've worked remotely from 15 different countries. Here's what I've learned and what I'd never do again.
Rhiannon Cook, 34, felt stuck working in the US. She found remote-friendly jobs and traveled the world in the last five years. Here is her top advice.
ComicBook
Animation Dominated the List of Most-Streamed Movies in 2022
These days, it seems like streaming has become everything. From shows to movies, you can find just about anything online, and that includes brand-new releases. Of course, the industry is poised to flex in this new year, and data is starting to come out about its pace in 2022. And as it turns out, animation dominated the scene last year.
ComicBook
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
otakuusamagazine.com
DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Plans February 2 Screening in U.S.
CHARACTER – ACTOR. “The Girl” Alice and Masked Lady: Michelle Marie. The film opened in Japan on February 25, 2022. Here’s the official synopsis:. Alone in a castle, a figure plays a piano… Deemo. One day, a girl falls from the sky. A castle littered with...
Larrain Brothers’ Fabula Elevates Constanza Muñoz as It Readies ‘The Eternal Memory,’ ‘Sorcery’ for Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)
Readying Maite Alberdi’s “The Eternal Memory” and Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery” for world premieres at this year’s Sundance Festival, “Spencer” director and producer Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula has promoted Constanza Muñoz to VP of film at its North American office. The move comes as Fabula continues to expand into the English-language market. Muñoz will report to Andrew Hevia, Fabula head of film & TV for North America. Setting out as a boutique art film producer which first made a splash with Pablo Larraín’s “Tony Manero,” Chile’s 2009 Oscar submission, few Latin American production companies have seen such energetic growth...
Genre Studio Welcome Villain Films Lands Survival Thriller ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, has landed the survival horror thriller “Hunt Her, Kill Her.” It’s the company’s first acquisition since launching in March of 2022. The movie, which was originally titled “Night Shift,” will be released theatrically on March 3. Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, “Hunt Her, Kill Her” follows a lone night shift janitor (portrayed by Natalie Terrazzino) during her first day on the job. She finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and later played...
Comments / 0