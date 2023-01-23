ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Amber Alert suspect sentenced in Indiana court for spitting at deputy

By Orri Benatar
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above.

INDIANAPOLIS ( WCMH ) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, was sentenced for one of her charges in Indiana court.

On Wednesday, Jackson had a pretrial conference hearing at Marion Superior Court for a felony charge of battery by bodily waste. The local sheriff’s office accused her of spitting on a deputy while being processed .

Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon shooting

According to Indiana court records , a plea agreement was reached and Jackson was sentenced to one year in county jail for battery by bodily waste, with 305 days of her sentence suspended. Court records said she has just ten days left to serve at the Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis.

With her sentencing, her originally scheduled Jan. 31 final pretrial hearing and a Feb. 9 jury trial in Indiana have been canceled. She has a warrant issued in Franklin County for two kidnapping charges after she stole a running car on Dec. 19 that contained five-month-old twins, Kyair and Kason Thomas, while the twins’ mother was picking up a delivery order from a Short North pizza store. This triggered a statewide Amber Alert for more than two days.

A possible extradition date to send Jackson back to Columbus to face possible federal charges is not available at this time. A full timeline of events can be seen below.

