LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO