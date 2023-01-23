Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Troutville shooting victim released from hospital
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Troutville shooting victim is out of the hospital, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matthew Ward. The shooting took place on Westview Road in Troutville on Jan. 12. Deputies said they received a call from a woman claiming she shot her husband, and he was...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion incident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred on January 23. Around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies received a call about a breaking and entering incident at a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. Officials believe the home was broken into between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., during which several firearms were stolen.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
WSET
23-year-old man arrested in connection to 2021 Family Dollar shooting death
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Nearly two years later, the Lynchburg Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. On Tuesday, LPD said detectives arrested 23-year-old Markeem Devante Dance of Lynchburg in connection to the...
WSLS
Several guns stolen from home in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Several guns were stolen from a home in Campbell County Monday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they received a call in reference to a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into...
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
wfxrtv.com
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River last Saturday as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are …. The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River last Saturday as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. Young Inspiration: Kat...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people
Charlottesville Police are investigating shooting incidents reported on Monday and in the early-morning hours on Tuesday that each injured one person. CPD responded at 10 p.m. Monday to a shots fired report in the area of Sixth Street and Garrett Street. This incident resulted in the injury of one male juvenile; the victim has since been treated and released from UVA Medical Center.
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
E. C. Glass High School on lockdown
The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. The Lynchburg City School (LCS) has reported that E. C. Glass High School is currently on lockdown. Young Inspiration: Kat Herrick and Lauren Roberts. Mental illness in some eyes is still considered a...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
WSLS
Troutville dentist office fire leaves $50,000 in damages
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Troutville dentist office on Tuesday evening. The fire at Dr. Scott Miller’s office started just before 5:30 p.m., according to Troutville Fire Chief Zach Beckner. Beckner said crews were able to contain it quickly and no one was injured. “No one...
UV Cavalier Daily
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
