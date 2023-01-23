ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Change coming at the top at North Miami Police

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There will soon be a new Chief of Police in the city of North Miami. Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5. Juriga joined the department as a street officer in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming Chief in 2018.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Drivers advised of road closures ahead of Miami Marathon

MIAMI – The Miami Marathon is back, with more than 19,000 people expected to race through the streets of Miami on Sunday morning. The event starts bright and early at 5:55 a.m. outside Miami-Dade Arena. Runners will head over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.
MIAMI, FL
Arson investigation underway after Miami man suffers burns in duplex fire

MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, and now detectives are investigating the fire as a case of arson, officials confirmed. According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze...
MIAMI, FL
Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
MIRAMAR, FL
Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged

MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Broward schools leadership change will be costly for taxpayers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to leave her job by way of a mutual termination agreement. Amid negotiations, it won’t be until about Feb. 15 that taxpayers will learn just how much money she will be walking away with. Had she...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Hunt for man who police say attacked two people near Pines City Center

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who attacked two people near the Pines City Center. Pembroke Pines police said on Wednesday that the man seen in the above pictures approached a woman from behind at the Arabelle apartment complex near 10700 City Center Blvd. last week and pulled on her waistband. The suspect was confronted and ran away.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL

