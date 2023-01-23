Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
New photos show cracks at Broward courthouse that spurred partial closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As officials work to get to the bottom of possible structural issues that led them to shut down the very top floors of the Broward County Courthouse Friday, new photos released Tuesday show the extent of the cracks that prompted concern among staff members. Those...
Click10.com
Rodent issues at Sunrise senior living facility leads state to close kitchen
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has ordered a senior living facility in Broward County to shut its kitchen and alleviate a “serious rodent issue” after Local 10 News brought the problem to the state’s attention. Local 10 learned the infestation has been going...
Click10.com
Change coming at the top at North Miami Police
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – There will soon be a new Chief of Police in the city of North Miami. Chief Larry Juriga has announced that he is retiring on March 5. Juriga joined the department as a street officer in 1994 and worked his way up the ranks, becoming Chief in 2018.
Click10.com
Drivers advised of road closures ahead of Miami Marathon
MIAMI – The Miami Marathon is back, with more than 19,000 people expected to race through the streets of Miami on Sunday morning. The event starts bright and early at 5:55 a.m. outside Miami-Dade Arena. Runners will head over the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive, through the art district and back around through Coconut Grove.
Click10.com
Man on moped opens fire on Miami Gardens roadway, striking victim in neck
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a man in a car was shot in the neck. It happened in the area of the 3200 block of 166th Street in Miami Gardens, right beside St. Thomas University. Police said the gunman drove away on a moped...
Click10.com
Arson investigation underway after Miami man suffers burns in duplex fire
MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, and now detectives are investigating the fire as a case of arson, officials confirmed. According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze...
Click10.com
Birthday trip ends with 2 arrests at Miami airport after altercation with Frontier staff
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were arrested Tuesday at Miami International Airport after they got into an altercation with an employee from Frontier Airlines, authorities said. Janaeah Negash, 21, and Makyan Mercer, 20, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, were arrested Tuesday morning. According to Miami-Dade police, the...
Click10.com
Neighbors report hearing gunshots after crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives were at the scene of a crash where neighbors say they heard gun shots. It happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue near 143rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a small black SUV that...
Click10.com
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man warns of mail theft after seeing charges pile up on cards he never received
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is complaining that thieves continue to steal his mail, and if that’s not bad enough, they’ve racked up quite a bill using his personal information. It all started with his health savings account. Ryan Steckbeck says he was waiting...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged
MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
Click10.com
Broward schools leadership change will be costly for taxpayers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright agreed to leave her job by way of a mutual termination agreement. Amid negotiations, it won’t be until about Feb. 15 that taxpayers will learn just how much money she will be walking away with. Had she...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Click10.com
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
Click10.com
BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.
Click10.com
Hunt for man who police say attacked two people near Pines City Center
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who attacked two people near the Pines City Center. Pembroke Pines police said on Wednesday that the man seen in the above pictures approached a woman from behind at the Arabelle apartment complex near 10700 City Center Blvd. last week and pulled on her waistband. The suspect was confronted and ran away.
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Comments / 0