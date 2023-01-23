ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼

Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City moving forward with water wise incentive program

The Park City Council offered its unwavering support for the new program, which would pay local residents and businesses $2 for every square foot of turf grass they remove and replace with landscaping that uses less water to maintain. Waterwise landscaping is defined in the city’s code as the use...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’

Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions

For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
PARK CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue

A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Hungry at Sundance? Here are the best bites for lunch in Park City and beyond

With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.1. Don GoyoThis new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.Address: 412 Main St. Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm2. Pretty BirdPretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is...
PARK CITY, UT

