Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Park Record
Way We Were: The mystery of Park City’s first ore discovery￼
Park City was known, of course, for our rich silver deposits long before we could co-lay claim to the best powder on earth. But one unanswered question remains unsolved: who first discovered ore in what would become Park City?. Since we don’t truly know the answer to this question, the...
KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
kjzz.com
Park City community's beloved 'coffee-bear' stolen for second time
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City community is missing its beloved "coffee-bear" after someone stole the popular bronze statue for a second time. Police said it weighs around 60 pounds and is three to four feet tall. Its been in Judy and Stuart Epstein's Park City front...
Park Record
Another Olympics in Park City: Only ‘developers, resorts, & realtors’ benefit, or a ‘catalyst for a greener Utah’?
For some in Park City and surrounding Summit County, the prospects of a second Winter Olympics in the state spur concern about the possibility of losing the character of the community. But others see another Games as something that could galvanize the community and build pride. The wide-ranging views of...
Park Record
Utah Olympic bidders in redline phase of venue talks with Park City Mountain, Deer Valley
The group leading the efforts in the state to host a second Winter Olympics has reached agreements with two-thirds of the potential competition venues, including the Utah Olympic Park, to host sporting events if a Games is awarded. A high-ranking member of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor causes significant delays
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A fatal crash Northbound on Mountain View Corridor and 2400 South has caused delays that will last hours. The West Valley City Police Department said in a Twitter post that a passenger vehicle hit a box truck from behind. The driver of the passenger vehicle...
Park City moving forward with water wise incentive program
The Park City Council offered its unwavering support for the new program, which would pay local residents and businesses $2 for every square foot of turf grass they remove and replace with landscaping that uses less water to maintain. Waterwise landscaping is defined in the city’s code as the use...
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Sundance opening days involve parking issues, disorderly conduct
The Park City Police Department over the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival responded to calls involving parking issues, suspected disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. The cases appeared to be similar in nature to those logged during the opening days of Sundance in previous years, as crowds converged...
Park Record
Sundance traffic complaints: ‘sketchy driving moves,’ ‘very disorganized’ in Park City
The Park City Police Department during the opening days of the Sundance Film Festival received a series of complaints about traffic, including a string from people who were on Main Street or in the immediate vicinity of the street. City Hall as part of the traffic and transportation plans enacted...
Park Record
Sundance traffic overwhelms Main Street in ‘a self-perpetuating loop of doom’
Eli Weingarten, driving a sport utility vehicle for a limousine service, is working in the transportation industry for approximately the eighth time during the Sundance Film Festival, normally a lucrative time for taxis, shuttles and other options that can take festival-goers from screenings to parties, to Main Street, and back to their lodging.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year. The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a...
lehifreepress.com
Booming Saratoga Springs commercial corridor welcomes The Habit Grill
Just a few years ago, West Lehi and Saratoga Springs was a sleepy rural part of Utah Valley. Then new developments started popping up. Now West Lehi and Saratoga Springs residents are afforded a plethora of shopping and dining options along the new Saratoga Springs commercial corridor on Redwood Road.
Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions
For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival. That’s because the...
Park City Mountain development application withdrawn, ending nearly three years of difficult talks
The Provo firm that spent nearly three years entangled in difficult discussions with a City Hall panel about a proposal for a major development at the Park City-side base of Park City Mountain withdrew the application on Thursday, a decision that creates uncertainty regarding the future of the land. PEG...
Summit County Sheriff's Office busy with high-speed chase, thefts and a Coalville death
It’s been a busy stretch for local law enforcement, and not just directing traffic and ticketing illegally parked Sundance-goers. This week, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries around the Snyderville Basin as well as a death in Coalville. In the case of the death, deputies reported...
Summit Daily News
Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
Hungry at Sundance? Here are the best bites for lunch in Park City and beyond
With four days of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival left, here are five spots to grab a meal before or after a movie screening.1. Don GoyoThis new Mexican restaurant is on Park City's Main Street near the Egyptian Theatre. Its menu features tacos and mango guacamole.Tip: I highly recommend their fajita combo, served with black beans, rice and warm tortillas.Address: 412 Main St. Hours: Open daily from noon to 9pm2. Pretty BirdPretty Bird is a Nashville-style hot chicken chain based in Salt Lake City and owned by celebrity chef Viet Pham. The Park City outpost opened last year and is...
Comments / 0