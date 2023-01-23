Read full article on original website
Recruiting Update: Cowboys Dole Out Offers to a Slew of Future Prospects
Despite the new additions and movement from within, Oklahoma State’s coaching staff has been active in trying to build for the future — the distant future in some cases. In the week before OSU announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, and the elevation of position coaches Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie, the Cowboys staff doled out a slew of offers to prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. And even one more for 2023. Let’s run down a list of the reported offers separated by classification.
Daily Bullets (Jan. 26): Previewing Cowboy Baseball, Examining OSU’s Tourney Hopes
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Four Cowboy Baseball players made preseason All-Big 12, including their ace transfer being named Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. • OSU and Texas lead the Big 12 in odds...
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 89-75 Loss to No. 10 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Cowboys are usually solid on the defensive end, but Tuesday they gave up the most points they have all season. Oklahoma State fell to No. 10 Texas 89-75 at the Moody Center in a game that was a polar opposite of the teams’ first meeting, a low-scoring, 56-46 UT win in Stillwater. Here are five thoughts from the Austin shootout.
Recap: Cowboys Fall to No. 10 Texas 89-75 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Cowboys stayed within arms reach of Top 10 Texas most of the night, but the Longhorns were giving them a Ricky Williams stiff-arm. Oklahoma State fell to Texas 89-75 (the most points OSU has allowed this season) on Tuesday in the Moody Center, ending the Cowboys’ two-game winning streak. The Cowboys seemed perpetually down somewhere between eight and 11 points but just couldn’t put a run together to get over the hump. Every time it looked like OSU was getting going, Texas would answer. It was like a boxer keeping a foe away with a good jab.
Video: Boynton, Players Discuss Loss to No. 10 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Oklahoma State basketball team fell to No. 10 Texas 89-75 on Tuesday night in the Moody Center. After the game, Mike Boynton, Woody Newton and John-Michael Wright met with reporters to discuss the game.
