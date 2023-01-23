AUSTIN, Texas — The Cowboys stayed within arms reach of Top 10 Texas most of the night, but the Longhorns were giving them a Ricky Williams stiff-arm. Oklahoma State fell to Texas 89-75 (the most points OSU has allowed this season) on Tuesday in the Moody Center, ending the Cowboys’ two-game winning streak. The Cowboys seemed perpetually down somewhere between eight and 11 points but just couldn’t put a run together to get over the hump. Every time it looked like OSU was getting going, Texas would answer. It was like a boxer keeping a foe away with a good jab.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO