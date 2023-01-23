ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 students killed in shooting at youth program in Des Moines

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: Police had previously referred to the program as a ‘charter school’. The story has been updated.

DES MOINES, IOWA  –  Two students are dead following a shooting at a Des Moines non-profit program for teens on Monday afternoon.  Police were called to Starts Right Here at 455 SW 5th Street at 12:53 pm after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting.

Police arrived on scene to find three people suffering gunshot wounds.  Two students were taken from the scene in “very critical condition” ; those students died from their injuries at the hospital.  The third person injured – an adult school employee – was taken from the scene in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery.  The names of the shooting victims have not been released.

Three people were taken into custody about two miles from the scene.  Police tracked a vehicle to an apartment complex on the south side of Des Moines.  Two suspects stayed in the vehicle and were taken into custody.  A third person ran from the car but was quickly captured thanks to a police canine.  Police have not released the suspects’ names. They do say the shooting was targeted and not a random act.

Starts Right Here is a non-profit youth program that serves at-risk youth in need of special outreach in Des Moines.  It was started by community organizer Will Keeps ; Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert sits on the school’s board.  The program’s mission statement reads:

“Starts Right Here educates, equips, and empowers young people living in disadvantaged and oppressive circumstances using the arts, entertainment, hip hop, music, programs, and a variety of other methods to break down the barriers of fear, intimidation, and other damaging factors leading to a sense of being disenfranchised, forgotten and rejected.”

The two shooting victims are the fifth and sixth criminal homicide victims in the city of Des Moines in 2023.  Des Moines Police say they’ve investigated eight homicides in the last two months.

The Associated Press

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide. The Des Moines Police Department is seeking 30-year-old Gustavo Morales in connection with the homicide of 36-year-old Daniel Lovett. A material witness warrant has been issued for Morales. Lovett was found dead in the yard […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man who died after Des Moines explosion identified

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Officials are identifying the man who died after being critically injured in an explosion and fire Wednesday in the 2500 block of NE 46th Avenue. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the situation Thursday morning. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Tad Costello of Johnston. Emergency responders […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victims’ names released in Des Moines education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The names of two teenagers shot and killed inside of Des Moines’ Starts Right Here education center on Monday are now being made public. Des Moines Police say Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, died in the shooting. Both Dameron and Carr were students at Starts Right Here, which offers […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Suspect identified in deadly education center shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls is under arrest on suspicion of murdering two teenagers and injuring an administrator inside of a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Des Moines Police say Walls cut off his ankle monitor before entering the Starts Right Here education center at 455 SW 5th Street while carrying a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

