34-year-old man dies in crash after eluding law enforcement in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement , according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister Mill Road near Salem Road, the coroner’s office said.

“We were involved with the pursuit of this stolen vehicle,” Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hollomon was driving south on McAllister Mill Road in a 2012 Honda Civic when he lost control after crossing Salem Road, causing him to crash into a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck, according to the SCHP.

No additional information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

