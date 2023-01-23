How this reality TV star is using his platform to help tech students start life-changing careers without heavy debt

N ehemiah Clark stands at the crossroads of reality TV and inclusive tech education. As a former cast member on MTV’s “The Real World: Austin” and a frequent competitor on the Paramount+ “The Challenge” series, Clark leverages his audience to further the mission of SnapIT Solutions, he shared.

“On [‘The Challenge’], I’ve talked about what I do outside of the show — which is help people get their education and start careers in tech — but I think the tech community is always surprised to find out about my life in front of the camera,” said Clark, who serves as the brand ambassador for SnapIT Solutions .

The California-native moved to Kansas City just before the COVID outbreak in 2020 when his friend and fellow co-star, Wes Bergmann, proposed a project, Clark recalled. During that time, Bergmann also introduced Clark to SnapIT.

“Wes brought me on to lead the sales while he ran the ads, so it started out as just contract work,” Clark noted. “I came to Kansas City at the end of February, and the pandemic hit when we were just getting started. Honestly, I think SnapIT was the best company for me to be a part of at that time because we were helping a lot of people transition to tech after losing their other opportunities. It gave me a deep appreciation for the company.”

In 2021, Clark announced that he would be returning to the reality TV industry for the first time since 2005 when “The Real World: Austin” premiered. Clark reunited with fellow former “Real World” castmates to star in the competition show known as “The Challenge” — returning to the series multiple times since.

With Clark having to leave for extended periods of time to film, managing sales for SnapIT wasn’t the right fit for his schedule, said the CEO of SnapIT Solutions, Neelima Parasker; rather she saw him as the perfect brand ambassador.

SnapIT Solutions’ mission is to bridge the tech gap for businesses with limited resources. Through their workforce development program, students from underrepresented populations can receive microcredentials for various tech skills — as well as get connected with potential employers.

“Nehemiah has so much passion and drive for helping others,” Parasker said. “He learned so much about the values of SnapIT and how they lined up with his journey, so it makes sense for him to be our ambassador. By utilizing his platform, he’s connecting with [potential] students and helping make a bigger impact for SnapIT as we continue to grow.”

“It was an interesting balance,” Clark added, “because being on a show like ‘The Challenge’ is so different from working a corporate job; but the platform it gives me puts me in front of a lot of eyes. It helps me bring the opportunities that SnapIT has to a larger audience.”

Click here to read more about SnapIT Solutions strategy for 2023.

As a brand ambassador, Clark manages SnapIT’s social media accounts, creates content, visits various communities across the 10 states that SnapIT serves and acts as a resource for those interested in getting involved.

Clark’s passion for SnapIT stems from a deep understanding of how underrepresented communities do not receive the same resources and opportunities of others, he shared.

“I come from a background where not everyone in my family has had the opportunities to make good, big changes in their lives; they have been victims of these blockages,” Clark said. “It is so important for underrepresented communities to be given a chance.”

Watch Nehemiah Clark talk about SnapIT Solutions below, then scroll down to keep reading!

In 2023, Clark is planning to expand SnapIT’s reach to a younger demographic.

“A lot of our approach has been targeted toward people who are already in their careers,” he said. “We’re looking to also focus on people who haven’t started their careers yet. … We’re now seeing the way the world is changing. More companies are hiring people through apps for short- and long-term work. The traditional ways of working are changing just like trends in education are changing.”

Alternative routes to a four-year degree can also put individuals in better positions, Clark said — noting that he chose to attend trade school himself.

“What we’re doing at SnapIT helps to not have people start their careers in heavy debt,” he continued. “The traditional way leaves so many of us paying off debt before we even start our careers. Not only are we time effective, but very cost effective.”

RELATED: SnapIT’s founder builds tech company’s mission overseas while growing talent pool in Kansas

As someone who has traveled to different communities to talk with the people SnapIT serves, Clark is confident that the company can be the opportunity that people are searching for.

“SnapIT is life changing. It’s life changing,” Clark emphasized. “I’ve personally witnessed and helped over 200 students sign up for our programs. I’ve met with them face-to-face and learned about how our training and apprenticeships have laid the foundation for their tech careers. It changes the trajectory of their life, and I’m just so thankful to be a part of this work.”

Stay up-to-date on SnapIT Solutions’ offering and class by following them on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The post How this reality TV star is using his platform to help tech students start life-changing careers without heavy debt appeared first on Startland News .