PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vandergrift residents organizing inaugural Pride event
A new, inclusive event is coming to Vandergrift. Pride Picnic at the Park is tentatively scheduled for June 24 at Kennedy Park. Pride — an acronym for professionalism, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence — was adopted 16 years ago by the University of California San Francisco Medical Center.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Comedy nights, library lectures, Delmont texting service and more
Email news briefs and event information to pvarine@triblive.com. Comedy nights to benefit Westmoreland trails, parks, concerts. Two evenings of stand-up comedy will benefit Westmoreland County trails as well as the county’s parks and concert series. The first will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Jan. 26, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Food drive planned Saturday in Lower Burrell. The annual Fallen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Pittsburgh Public Schools must get on with right-sizing
Moving forward this year with a plan shelved two years ago to close six Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) buildings is imperative for the district to reduce its expenses for the benefit of taxpayers, concludes a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “Those closures were part of a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe couple to serve probation for helping juvenile group home runaway
A Latrobe couple has been ordered to serve probation for assisting a 17-year-old runaway from a juvenile group home in 2021. Eric L. Mallin, 52, and his wife, Michele, were charged with corruption of a minor based on accusations they gave the teen a place to stay before they drove her to a bus station to flee the area. She ultimately changed her mind and returned the next day to Adelphoi Village in Derry.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dunkin’ in Lower Burrell to open in March; Youngwood location eyed for summer
The former First National Bank in Burrell Plaza in Lower Burrell is getting a much-needed facelift with a colorful Dunkin’ façade previewing the opening of the popular coffee, doughnut and snack shop. The Lower Burrell Dunkin’ likely will open in March, said Chelsea Halker, marketing manager of Heartland...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny keeping property taxes at current rate
North Allegheny School Board adopted a resolution on Jan. 25 to keep property taxes for the 2023-24 school year at the current rate of 19.74 mills. The school board’s action came hours after Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released audits of 12 school districts across the state, including NA, that scrutinized their taxing and spending practices.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Presley Gillespie: Equity and inclusion in action in Pittsburgh
Equity and inclusion are ongoing efforts that are integral to organizational success. They are not one-off activities or training. They are not afterthoughts or buzzwords. They are more than simply showing up or involving everyone. Equity and inclusion are forging more robust connections and cultivating a greater sense of belonging...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase
Seton Hill University will host seven high school games Saturday and Sunday, four of which will be boys matchups. Injuries, though, could dampen at least two of the matchups. Franklin Regional (9-6) plays Belle Vernon (7-7) at 6 p.m. Saturday in the opener. Franklin Regional has been without its top two scorers, Cam Rowell and Cooper Rankin (15 ppg each), both of whom are dealing with injuries.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge girls look forward to rematch with Shady Side Academy
Sydney McCray feels that the Apollo-Ridge girls basketball team didn’t show its best in the first meeting with highly ranked Shady Side Academy on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs won 66-34 in the matchup of the top two teams in the Section 3-3A standings. McCray, a senior guard, said the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 25, 2023: No. 1 Waynesburg clinches section title
Mac Church (145) won by fall to give the Raiders the lead for good as No. 1 Waynesburg clinched the Section 5-3A wrestling title with a 39-27 victory over No. 7 Trinity on Wednesday night. Rocco Welsh (172) and Brody Evans (189) won major decisions and Eli Makel (215) picked...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oakmont welcomes EV charging stations
First came the goats, eating their way toward clearing out unwanted vegetation in Oakmont. “That was very popular,” assistant borough manager Phyllis Anderson said. “They brought the community together. I had no idea that was going to happen.”. During the summer, quite a few local residents visited the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch girls avenge earlier loss to Highlands as Shaw scores 22
When the Highlands and Knoch girls basketball teams met at Highlands on Dec. 19, the Golden Rams prevailed by 10. Knights senior guard Nina Shaw was held under 10 points that night. But Shaw was on point in the rematch Monday. She scored 22 points, including 10 in a difference-making...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawyer: Road rage shooter acted in anger, not premeditation
NASHVILLE — The trial in the case of a Butler County native killed as she was driving to work will center on whether Devaunte Hill acted in a premeditated way when he shot Caitlyn Kaufman, or whether he reacted automatically and without thinking after being cut off. In opening...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region
The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
