Arkansas State

13 WHAM

Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights

MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
WISCONSIN STATE
13 WHAM

State GOP leaders push for criminal justice reform

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Republican leaders in New York State are pushing for a larger crackdown on crime. A group of assemblymembers and senators held a press conference in Rochester on Monday, highlighting the need for greater judicial discretion and more public safety policies. They say bail...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, some Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB said victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE
13 WHAM

3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
DUNKIRK, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for fatal crash in Parma

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man is slated to spend at least 7 years in prison for a crash that killed a man from Niagara County last year in Parma. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk eastbound on West Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. March 20, 2022, when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Chili woman's new home turns into house of horrors

Chili, N.Y. — What was supposed to be one woman's dream home has turned into a nightmare. Tracy DiPaola said the contractor she used to build the home caused thousands of dollars in repairs and unfinished paid work. "I feel like I should have never moved," she said. DiPaola...
CHILI, NY
13 WHAM

Town marks one year since devastating fire at Pines of Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — At a town board meeting Wednesday night, Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna remembered the frigid early morning last January when fire overtook 19 units at the Pines of Perinton. No one was injured, but 65 residents were displaced from their homes. On Wednesday, the town board thanked...
PERINTON, NY

