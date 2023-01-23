Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
13 WHAM
State GOP leaders push for criminal justice reform
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - Republican leaders in New York State are pushing for a larger crackdown on crime. A group of assemblymembers and senators held a press conference in Rochester on Monday, highlighting the need for greater judicial discretion and more public safety policies. They say bail...
13 WHAM
Hochul visits Rochester, touts proposal to reduce risk of child lead poisoning
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Rochester on Monday to highlight parts of her State of the State address, including housing and lead exposure proposals. She stopped at the Upper Falls Square Apartments on Hudson Avenue, urging local leaders to take steps back in reducing the risk of child lead poisoning in rental properties.
13 WHAM
Hochul declares 'defunding police era is over' announces millions in public safety funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) in Albany on Tuesday told reporters the era of defunding the police is over, announcing millions of dollars in investments in public safety as violent crime remains a top issue for New Yorkers. Hochul announced the expansion of the state's...
13 WHAM
NYS Public Service Commission to address RG&E concerns in public meetings
UPDATE (Jan. 24): The state is adding a virtual forum that will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Details are at the bottom of the page. Rochester, N.Y. — Customer frustration over high bills from Rochester Gas & Electric is catching the attention of New York state.
13 WHAM
Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, some Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB said victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
13 WHAM
A special sendoff for NY National Guard soldiers before overseas deployment
Rochester, N.Y. - 250 New York Army National Guard soldiers were recognized before their 11-month deployment in Kuwait. A farewell ceremony was held on Sunday, saluting those soldiers and their families for their sacrifices. Trayvon Powell's wife is part of the group heading overseas. He says these sendoffs can bring...
13 WHAM
3 WNY communities awarded millions from Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Dunkirk, N.Y. — Three municipalities in Western New York are getting a multimillion-dollar boost to help revitalize their downtowns. Dunkirk was awarded $10 million under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, while Wellsville and Lancaster will each receive $4.5 million from the NY Forward Initiative. Gov. Kathy Hochul was...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for fatal crash in Parma
Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man is slated to spend at least 7 years in prison for a crash that killed a man from Niagara County last year in Parma. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk eastbound on West Ridge Road around 9:45 p.m. March 20, 2022, when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic.
13 WHAM
Chili woman's new home turns into house of horrors
Chili, N.Y. — What was supposed to be one woman's dream home has turned into a nightmare. Tracy DiPaola said the contractor she used to build the home caused thousands of dollars in repairs and unfinished paid work. "I feel like I should have never moved," she said. DiPaola...
13 WHAM
Town marks one year since devastating fire at Pines of Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — At a town board meeting Wednesday night, Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna remembered the frigid early morning last January when fire overtook 19 units at the Pines of Perinton. No one was injured, but 65 residents were displaced from their homes. On Wednesday, the town board thanked...
