Madge Reid, 90, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Missouri. Madge was born on July 28, 1932, in Green City to Albert and Anna May (Tharp) Beall. She graduated from Green City High School in 1950. On Dec 9, 1951, she married Don Reid. Madge worked at Farmers Bank as a cashier for 52 years. She was a charter member of the Green City Lady Lions. Madge was a very active member and played the piano in the First Baptist Church of Green City for over 70 years, serving as the Church treasurer and was active in the AWANA program. Madge was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Board. She loved to play cards every week but most of all loved taking care of her kids and grandchildren.

GREEN CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO