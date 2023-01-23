Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Eldon Woodward
Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward. Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri, and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife Sue (Hutton)...
Obituary & Services: Roger Collin Smith
Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023, at his home. Roger was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949, in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.
Obituary & Services: Madge Reid
Madge Reid, 90, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Missouri. Madge was born on July 28, 1932, in Green City to Albert and Anna May (Tharp) Beall. She graduated from Green City High School in 1950. On Dec 9, 1951, she married Don Reid. Madge worked at Farmers Bank as a cashier for 52 years. She was a charter member of the Green City Lady Lions. Madge was a very active member and played the piano in the First Baptist Church of Green City for over 70 years, serving as the Church treasurer and was active in the AWANA program. Madge was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Board. She loved to play cards every week but most of all loved taking care of her kids and grandchildren.
Obituary: Marvin Luehrs
Former owner and manager of KTTN Radio, Marvin Luehrs, died Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Sarasota, Florida. He was 94 years old and a former Trenton resident and community leader. Luehrs had been recently diagnosed with cancer. Luhrs and his partners purchased KTTN AM in 1968 and the...
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, Missouri
Fitzgibbon Hospitalis historic. It's located at 868 S. Brunswick Avenue in Marshall, Missouri (Saline County). Originally built in 1923, it contained two stories designed in the Classical Revival style. In 1955, a five-story addition was built with the architectural style of the Modern Movement. In 2012, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Jim Norris selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Employee” for January
Jim Norris, Art Instructor and Dorris Rider Gallery Director from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for January. Jim holds a Master of Arts degree in Sculpture and has been at NCMC for almost 22 years. Jim describes his job as inspirational, evolving,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton
Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility. She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney. On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike”...
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships now available
Mosaic Life Care Foundation offers multiple scholarships available for regional students seeking post-secondary education. Students interested in completing certificate programs, associate or bachelor’s degrees, or graduate studies have the opportunity to apply. Additionally, the e2 education emPowers scholarship provides financial assistance to past participants of emPowerU programs who are pursuing post-secondary education.
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
St. Joseph Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Harrison County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man today on over a handful of charges in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 30-year-old Jeremy J. Pullen around 11:02 Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of felony creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights, and exceeding the posted speed limit over 26 miles-per-hour.
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
Carrollton man injured in crash on rural road in Carroll County
A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning...
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
Trenton City Council members, mayor clash over appointment to Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board
On a split vote, the Trenton City Council Monday night made an appointment to the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board, but not until after considerable discussion on who has the authority to make appointments. Two weeks ago, Mayor Linda Crooks appointed three people to the Convention and Visitors Bureau,...
