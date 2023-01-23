Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
27 First News
Raymond “Skip” Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Skip” Fabian, 82, of Youngstown, passed away at Windsor House of Canfield Wednesday morning, January 25, after a short but hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born June 13, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Rhyne and...
27 First News
John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
27 First News
Robert Emery Horvath, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Horvath, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Robert was born February 2, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Emery...
27 First News
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
27 First News
Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old. Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone. She was...
27 First News
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
27 First News
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
27 First News
Constance C. “Connie” Shaw, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance C. “Connie” Shaw, 90 of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023, in Garden Way Place. Mrs. Shaw was born August 4, 1932, in East Brady, Pennsylvania, a...
27 First News
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
27 First News
Anne Cauffield Zents, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William...
27 First News
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
27 First News
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69 of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by...
27 First News
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
27 First News
Bertha M. Sattler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha M. Sattler, 95, of Niles passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Hospice House. She was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Fusselman) Parker. Bertha was a lifelong resident of Niles.
27 First News
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
27 First News
Felix Clementi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Clementi, 82, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center with his sons at his side. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Felix was born February 8, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Viola (Felice)...
27 First News
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
27 First News
Joseph Kraynak, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Kraynak, 84, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in his home. Mr. Kraynak was born December 7, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Maddy) Kraynak. He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School...
27 First News
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Comments / 0