Val Maria
2d ago

I keep saying price gouging, the egg companies will make the most out of gouging consumers to make them richer. It has to stop. The same with gas companies. They need to be penalized for doing this and our states need to get involved and stop it.

jack davis
3d ago

just the hens 40 million that's 40 million eggs every day had to kill them. starting over with baby chicks they wouldn't be laying 6 months so you see a shortage of eggs. didn't get cost or clean up

rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCPO

When will egg prices start to drop?

Most of us know by now that egg prices are near all-time highs. They are calling it "eggs-flation" and "eggs-spensive." But with Easter coming, could prices and supplies of eggs get even worse?. The price of eggs has soared 60% in the past year, according to the government, to $4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
CBS News

Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.

The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
