Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?
Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Mayor Sarno at Merriam-Webster and HCC received funds
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Holyoke. Town by town took us to a special day for the oldest social service agency in Western Mass. That’s just one of the stops we make as Western Mass News goes town by town.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
Hibernian Irish Night in Holyoke returns
Holyoke - The Hibernian Irish Night in Holyoke is back at the Log Cabin for another Irish Cultural Season for 2023. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire Counties are featuring the five piece band of Keohanne and Kenneally. Also featured is a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner and ribs prepared by the Log Cabin.
How much snow did western Massachusetts get Wednesday?
Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Movieplex Closing 'Indefinitely'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams Movieplex is closing its doors at the end of the month. The theater posted on its Facebook page that it "would be closing its doors indefinitely on Jan. 31. "We thank each & every one of our customers for the support in these...
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Westfield soup kitchen calls for volunteers, hopes to reopen in person
WESTFIELD — Katie Chicorka, president of Our Community Table, said the program has an immediate need for donations of time and money, and can’t bring back sit-down, in-person meals until it builds back its volunteer corps. The soup kitchen at 101 Meadow St., Westfield, serves dinners Sundays through...
Condominium in Amherst sells for $410,000
Margaret Wilson stayton and Thomas Wilson stayton bought the property at 500 West Street, Amherst, from Fahad Alroumi on Jan. 5, 2023, for $410,000 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot. Additional units...
westernmassnews.com
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday. Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. Updated: 12 hours ago. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Penrose Street Tuesday evening for reports of a kitchen fire. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was injured. Three people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined...
Route 75 in Agawam, Suffield reopened after flooding
A portion of Route 75 was closed from Agawam over the state line into Suffield, Connecticut, due to flooding.
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy and their home in a fire on Christmas eve. On a day that’s supposed to be filled with joy, one family lost everything. On Christmas eve, their house in Chicopee went up in flames and five-year-old Steven Windolowski Jr. died from his injuries. Two locals heard this story and knew they wanted to step in and help.
High-rise fire at Saab Court in Springfield
Crews are working on putting out a fire at a high-rise in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
wamc.org
City delivers report on failed response to Christmas weekend storm to Pittsfield city council
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts delivered a report to the city council last night on its response to the snowstorm that wreaked havoc on roads over Christmas weekend last month. After the storm that overtook the region starting on December 23rd led to over 40 minor collisions across the long...
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire residents take to the mountain for their snow day
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The City of Pittsfield advised drivers to proceed with caution as the heavy snowfall took its toll on some wires and trees throughout the area. However, some families and friends safely made the trip to Bousquet Ski and said this kind of snow makes for great conditions on the mountain.
westernmassnews.com
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The timing of Wednesday’s snowstorm prompted dozens of local school districts to decide to close early. “It feels amazing. I’ve had a couple tests today, so not having to do take home tests, just feels good,” said Kenith Brown of Springfield. On Wednesday,...
Comments / 1