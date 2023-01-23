ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What’s next, they wonder -- are we going to be tipping our mail carriers and dentists, too?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Consumer Tipping: Too Much of a Good Thing?

As documented by journalist Halleluya Hadero via Yahoo! News and the Associated Press,. "Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping.
The US Sun

Inside ‘horrible’ new Walmart self-checkout trick even more sneaky than the ‘switcheroo’ being used to steal from stores

THIS self-checkout shoplifting trick that has been revealed is even more sneaky than the common "switcheroo" stealing tactic. As self-checkout becomes more popular in big-box stores like Walmart and Target, retailers are losing more money from theft. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been," Walmart...
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
msn.com

30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
Distractify

TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win

If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
msn.com

How much does a single American spend on groceries monthly?

Everyone buys groceries, but how much should an individual or household spend on food each month? Food is the third largest expenditure for Americans, and for those looking to cut costs, it can be a place where reductions are possible with some planning and budgeting. In 2020, Americans spent an...
KANSAS STATE
San Herald

'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma

What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
KISS 106

Hey Hoosiers! Venmo Shares Way More About You Than You Probably Realize

I was talking to my mom over the weekend and we were randomly talking about candles. I made the comment that candles are the last thing I need at my house right now. I explained to her that my husband and I had just bought a bunch of them (hundreds of dollars worth) during Bath & Body Works' annual December candle sale. She laughed and said, "Oh yeah! I saw on Venmo that you paid him for candles."
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

How Do You Get Cash When Your Bank Is Online?

One of the primary advantages offered by online banks is convenience. In a matter of minutes, you can open an online bank account and make a deposit, often earning higher yields than with traditional banks and paying no fees to boot. See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy