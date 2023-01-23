ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PDX Moon Market @ Everett West | Showcasing Local Goods From 30+ Skilled Crafters, 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

The PDX Moon Market showcases a rotating selection of talented creators from the Pacific Northwest area. At each of our free-admission markets we aim to provide an eclectic array of 30+ vendors offering handmade, one-of-a-kind items. You can expect to find everything from original artwork, to jewelry, to housewares, tasty treats, and so much more!
