Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
First Thursday Art Opening @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Featuring Erik Bengtson, Kalvin Panther, Samantha Fisher
The Goodfoot will have an art opening Thurs Jan 26th. The show will be up until Feb 20th. This month’s feature artists are Erik Bengtson, Kalvin Panther and Samantha Fisher.
Candlelight concerts come to Portland: Listen to everything from Taylor Swift covers to Beethoven classics under a gentle glow
Add it to your things-to-do-in-Portland-on-a-rainy-day list: concerts by candlelight. The Candlelight concert series presents music in a glowing, candlelight setting. The experience has traveled to dozens of venues around the world – everywhere from the International Church of Cannabis in Denver to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Now, it’s...
The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow
The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Portlanders will soon get a chance to pay $150 for a cup of coffee
Be careful what you order when you stop by Proud Mary Cafe for some caffeine in February because starting Monday, Feb. 6, the menu at the Alberta Street coffee shop will feature a $150 cup of coffee. What makes a $150 cup of coffee? It’s the awards, baby. “The...
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
Ready, set, go: The hunt for 175 glass hearts hidden in Tualatin parks begins Feb. 1
A treasure hunt the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department launched two years ago to help people deal with social isolation during the pandemic kicks off again next month. The program, “Share the Love,” is so popular that officials now plan to make it an annual event, said Julie Ludemann, the department’s recreation manager.
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond
When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Arctic blast brings snow chances back to Portland this weekend
Another round of arctic air is on its way to the Portland metro area this weekend. The chance of snow in places like downtown become increasingly more likely as lingering rain showers coincide with freezing temperatures.
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
PDX Moon Market @ Everett West | Showcasing Local Goods From 30+ Skilled Crafters, 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
The PDX Moon Market showcases a rotating selection of talented creators from the Pacific Northwest area. At each of our free-admission markets we aim to provide an eclectic array of 30+ vendors offering handmade, one-of-a-kind items. You can expect to find everything from original artwork, to jewelry, to housewares, tasty treats, and so much more!
Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland: How you gonna...
