Portland, OR

hereisoregon.com

Candlelight concerts come to Portland: Listen to everything from Taylor Swift covers to Beethoven classics under a gentle glow

Add it to your things-to-do-in-Portland-on-a-rainy-day list: concerts by candlelight. The Candlelight concert series presents music in a glowing, candlelight setting. The experience has traveled to dozens of venues around the world – everywhere from the International Church of Cannabis in Denver to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Now, it’s...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Winter Light Festival Sets the City Aglow

The annual Portland Winter Light Festival returns with its characteristic charm this February. Since 2021—when it shifted to a decentralized format during the pandemic—the festival has transformed neighborhoods, storefronts, and public spaces across the city, serving as a source of joy during the darkest time of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?

The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’

For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Find Jaw-Dropping Japanese Food in Portland and Beyond

When it comes to Japanese food, sushi or ramen are often top-of-mind for Portland diners, thanks to the sheer number of restaurants specializing in either dish. However, the city and its outskirts are home to plenty of places that offer a wider breadth of Japanese cuisine, including baked goods, comfort foods, and pub fare found in izakayas.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

These 10 Oregon Chefs and Restaurants Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists on January 25. As you’d expect, there are plenty of Portland and greater Oregon restaurants and chefs in the mix, and on March 29 we’ll find out the winners. Here are the local chefs and restaurants in the running to win.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

PDX Moon Market @ Everett West | Showcasing Local Goods From 30+ Skilled Crafters, 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

The PDX Moon Market showcases a rotating selection of talented creators from the Pacific Northwest area. At each of our free-admission markets we aim to provide an eclectic array of 30+ vendors offering handmade, one-of-a-kind items. You can expect to find everything from original artwork, to jewelry, to housewares, tasty treats, and so much more!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Pope Francis' Whisper-Soft "Being Gay Isn't a Crime" Mic Drop, Shady Providence Health Profits, and Arkansas Anti-Drag Bill Would Include Shakespeare and Mulan

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland: How you gonna...
PORTLAND, OR

