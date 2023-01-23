Retired FBI Counterintelligence Official Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering and Work With Russian Oligarch

Read full article on original website
Former FBI boss arrested for money-laundering on behalf of Russian oligarch
The former head of the FBI's New York counterintelligence division was arrested alongside a former Russian diplomat for violating sanctions against Russia, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday.In a statement, the Department of Justice announced that Charles McGonigal and Sergey Shestakov are charged with violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as well as with conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.The department accused Mr McGonigal and Mr Shetakov of conspiring to provide services to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, despite the fact the US imposed sanctions on Mr Deripaska in 2018. In 2022,...
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
A cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch reportedly has 'deep' ties to Rep. George Santos and had business contracts with Michael Cohen
The embattled New York congressman has come under scrutiny for reportedly lying about his multiple parts of biography.
CIA director secretly met with Zelenskyy before invasion to reveal Russian plot to kill him as he pushed back on US intelligence, book says
President Joe Biden told CIA Director Bill Burns 'to share precise details of the Russian plots,' wrote Chris Whipple in 'The Fight of His Life.'
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
Putin Will Not Live to See 2024, Says Exiled Russian Official
Ilya Ponomarev told Newsweek that Putin has not been able to demonstrate himself as a winner for the Russian people.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory
General Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced. It follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks
It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Russia's Communists Take to the Streets Demanding Putin Be Ousted
At least 100 people in Moscow marked the 99th anniversary of the death of former Soviet leader Lenin.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
