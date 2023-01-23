Driver lost control on curve before deadly plunge into creek, Georgia deputies say

A woman was found dead after her car crashed in an Atlanta-area creek bed, authorities in Georgia said.

The single-car crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in northwest Hall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Allyson Burdeshaw, 46, of Gainesville was heading south on Old Lyncliff Drive when she misjudged a curve and lost control of her 2006 Nissan Altima. The car skidded off the road before it hit a tree and landed in the creek.

Burdeshaw died at the scene, deputies said. No one else was in the car.

Friends of Burdeshaw shared personal tributes on Facebook.

“There was never a time you werent happy to see me ,” another friend wrote. “Rest IN Peace my friend. I Will forever miss you.”

Additional details about the crash weren’t immediately available.

Hall County is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

