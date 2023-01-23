Read full article on original website
Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome
Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
Missoula Romance: Most Romantic Restaurants for Dates
We're in the heart of Montana's cold, brutal winter but despite that now is the time for romance because Valentine's Day is coming up— I'm not sure who picked the date for this holiday, but my guess is they weren't from anywhere around here. Please allow me to hide my bitterness and proceed.
A Timely Reminder To Support Local Eateries In Missoula
With the closing of more businesses in Missoula these days, like the recent closing of Denny's. This is a good reminder that we need to support our local businesses and eateries. The Missoula Downtown Association are doing their part with the "Dine Local Week" that kicked off yesterday, but is happening all week long.
Addictive and Weird Hobbies to Try in Missoula
I know what you're NOT thinking "nobody in Missoula does weird hobbies" because weird hobbies are all over the place in this city, here's a list to prove it:. The Missoula Model Railroad Club is definitely a thing. Here's an article on their event last September. Knitting. Please don't be...
For the Love of Books: Why Missoula is Such a Literary Town
Books can take you anywhere— and that cliché only scratches the surface. The way books can show you new perspectives, inspire you and move you is nothing short of magic. I think part of what makes Missoula so special is the way so many Missoulians can appreciate the power of a good book.
Biggest country show ever set for Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Prepare for impeccable harmonies to bounce off the walls of the Blackfoot River Canyon this summer, when one of the biggest country music acts to ever play at Missoula's favorite concert venue take the stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced Wednesday morning that Grammy Award-winning act Little Big...
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Slang You’ll Need to Watch Montana Skier Compete in X-Games
I love language. And slang, in particular, has an amusing way of creating communities. You probably have all kinds of acronyms at your job that only you and your coworkers understand. Or maybe you have a hobby with particular slang that, when said around "outsiders" they're left clueless. Ski culture, I think, has some of the most evocative slang.
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Eggs Are So Expensive In Missoula. Just Harvest Your Own, Duh.
Egg prices in Montana have jumped drastically in recent months. What can you do to save money and still eat that favorite omelet?. The avian bird flu has hit hard. Even though it's over a year old, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture and realsimple.com:. It has affected more...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
See a Free Showing of Lady Griz Documentary, Meet Former Players
They didn't just represent the Lady Griz. They proudly represented their people: Blackfeet. Chippewa-Cree. Salish-Kootenai. Some of Montana's Native American athletes who made their mark on the women's basketball program at the University of Montana will be special guests as part of a celebration of the Nike-inspired N7 Games. And you are cordially invited to a free screening of The House That Rob Built, a documentary written and produced by former Lady Griz player Megan Harrington.The free event is this Friday, January 27, 7:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM Campus. Doors open at 6:15.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
