Arkansas State

Democrats vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Democratic National Committee panel has voted to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted to...
GEORGIA STATE
WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign private school tuition bill Tuesday

Governor Kim Reynolds is signing her top priority into law hours after it passed the Iowa House & Senate and just a few weeks into the legislative session. The Students First Act passed in the Iowa House Monday evening 55-45 and the Iowa Senate 31-18 shortly after midnight Tuesday. The proposal will give Iowa students funds to attend private school.
IOWA STATE
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school will be able to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. The plan signed Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
IOWA STATE
Budget director outlines Parson plan for Missouri state worker pay raise

Missouri's budget director briefed the House Budget Committee on Monday with the details of Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to increase pay for state workers. Parson's new budget included an 8.7% increase for state workers. Budget director Dan Haug said that a 7.5% increase in 2022 decreased worker turnover from 30%...
MISSOURI STATE
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning

KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
MISSOURI STATE

