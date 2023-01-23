Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Democrats vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Democratic National Committee panel has voted to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted to...
WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign private school tuition bill Tuesday
Governor Kim Reynolds is signing her top priority into law hours after it passed the Iowa House & Senate and just a few weeks into the legislative session. The Students First Act passed in the Iowa House Monday evening 55-45 and the Iowa Senate 31-18 shortly after midnight Tuesday. The proposal will give Iowa students funds to attend private school.
Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school will be able to use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses. The plan signed Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds makes Iowa the third state to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
Bill that would increase penalties for drug dealers that cause death advances
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill proposed by new Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has advanced the first hurdles in the statehouse. The proposal would increase penalties for drug dealers that distribute drugs that lead to someone's death. It would make the crime a Class B felony which is...
Budget director outlines Parson plan for Missouri state worker pay raise
Missouri's budget director briefed the House Budget Committee on Monday with the details of Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to increase pay for state workers. Parson's new budget included an 8.7% increase for state workers. Budget director Dan Haug said that a 7.5% increase in 2022 decreased worker turnover from 30%...
Unvaccinated NY health care workers won't be rehired, despite mandate overturning and staffing 'crisis'
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is indicating that the overturning of the state's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for health care workers will not allow any unvaccinated individuals to return to their roles. The state is in the midst of an ongoing health care staffing shortage, with...
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
Freight train strikes tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks in Gorin
GORIN, Mo. — A freight train hit a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning after the big rig got hung up on the railroad tracks at a northeast Missouri crossing. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes U and A in the heart of Gorin. Scotland County Sheriff...
