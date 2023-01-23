Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools changing school start, end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students and parents in Fort Wayne Community Schools may need to adjust their schedules starting this fall. The district is changing its start and end times, returning to a two-tier schedule. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, middle and high school students will being their...
WANE-TV
PFW, IUFW to close Wednesday ahead of expected snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) announced Tuesday its campus will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 in anticipation of hazardous travel conditions. The closure will extend to Indiana University Fort Wayne as well. The university said essential university personnel should report to campus as scheduled,...
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
wboi.org
Fort Wayne Community Schools to move to two-tier schedule
Beginning in the fall, Fort Wayne Community Schools will operate on a two-tier schedule. Middle and high schools will be in session from 7:20 a.m. until 2:25 p.m. Elementary schools will be in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The decision came after six public meetings, where the district...
WANE-TV
Teens turn snowfall into side business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They heavy snow is pretty when it blankets trees and branches, but it’s also hard to shovel off driveways and sidewalks. It’s the work that comes with a Winter Wonderland. “It’s heavy and sticks to the shovel. I wouldn’t want someone with...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Area Schools Temporarily Put On Lockdown As Precaution
At approximately 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Archbold Area Schools were informed by the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that they were in pursuit of an individual approximately one mile from Archbold High School and Archbold Elementary School. At no time was there an...
WANE-TV
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
WOWO News
City of Fort Wayne Street Department plowing update
Fort Wayne, IN (News Release) – Last night, City of Fort Wayne Street Department crews pretreated the main arteries with brine to reduce ice build-up. Once the snow began accumulating on City streets this morning, crews began plowing the priority one (arterials) and priority two (collectors). They will continue plowing to keep the main intersections open. Once the weather system is close to its end, crews will begin salting streets.
WANE-TV
“Take it slow:” Experts warn of shoveling dangers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few things to keep in mind Wednesday as you’re clearing your driveways following the winter storm is to take it easy, officials warn. The American Heart Association says many people face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest from shoveling. Hundreds of people die during or right after shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways in the United States.
WANE-TV
Opponents celebrate Steuben County board denial of ‘cattle growing operation’
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The lakes in the Black Creek and Fish Creek watersheds are polluted with e coli bacteria, endangering the health of Hamilton, Ball and Little Long Lakes. Little Long Lake is already “severely compromised,” according to Steve Schroeder, board president for the Steuben County Lakes...
wfft.com
Jay County under Travel Advisory
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Watch: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
As snow flurries continue to fall the day after WANE 15’s Taylor King is out on the roads around Fort Wayne with live updates to show you driving conditions.
wfft.com
Republic Services suspend operations Wednesday
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Republic Services is suspending operations for the rest of Wednesday due to the winter weather. Any garbage that was missed will be collected on the next service day. Anyone with questions can call Republic Services at (800)- 876-9001.
WANE-TV
Slick roads cause crashes, hazardous conditions on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hazardous weather conditions have caused numerous crashes Wednesday as crews work to keep the roads as safe as possible. Indiana State Police (ISP) previously reported a portion of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road had been shut down earlier Wednesday after multiple crashes before eventually opening back up.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne inches toward breaking Jan. 25 snowfall record set by '78 blizzard
According to the National Weather Service of Northeast Indiana, as of noon, Wednesday’s snowfall is less than an inch away from breaking the record set for daily snowfall on Jan. 25. The record was set back in 1978, when the first day of a blizzard hit Fort Wayne. It...
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
