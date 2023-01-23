Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns
Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CoinDesk
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
CNBC
Several stocks halted due to 'exchange-related issue'
Trading in dozens of stocks on the NYSE was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. CNBC's Bob Pisani has the detail.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Hasbro to Lay Off 1,000 Staffers, 15 Percent of Workforce, Amid Cost-Savings Push
Hasbro, the toy and games giant that’s looking to sell its Entertainment One production division, said on Thursday that it was cutting its workforce by 1,000 employees this year, a 15 percent staff reduction companywide. More to come. More from The Hollywood ReporterEntertainment One CEO Darren Throop to Step DownHasbro Wins Proxy Battle Against Activist Investor Alta FoxAmid Proxy Battle, Hasbro Board Says $4B eOne Studio Buy Timing Was "Unfortunate"
CNBC
Suze Orman: Americans are short on emergency savings amid 'dangerous scenario' for economy
High inflation and economic uncertainty are cramping Americans’ ability to save for emergencies. "It's a ... more dangerous scenario now than it was during the pandemic," personal finance expert Suze Orman tells CNBC.com. Here's why having an emergency savings set aside is crucial to your financial health. An unexpected...
CNBC
FTX's Big Tech creditors revealed, and what soulbound NFTs mean for web3 users: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Calanthia Mei of Masa Finance explains the company's new soulbound NFT protocol on Ethereum.
NEORIS Launches Their First Communication Campaign Made Entirely with AI, Featuring Talents in Leading Roles
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- NEORIS, the digital accelerator, launches the NEOS Communication Campaign, the first initiative created entirely with Artificial Intelligence and converting talents into brand ambassadors. Through different platforms, the company managed to create highly personalized, real and futuristic avatars through which they seek to reflect the values and personality of NEORIS. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005548/en/ The campaign focuses on seeking a balanced aesthetic, not only by using Artificial Intelligence services offered by NEORIS, but by aligning the resulting images with the values and concepts by which the company identifies. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
CoinDesk
Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound
According to the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest, 2023 will be a defining moment for crypto assets. As financial limitations loosen and the macroeconomic outlook improves, risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies will benefit. If the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest is to...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
