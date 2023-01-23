Read full article on original website
A father died after accidentally driving his car into a Michigan lake – but in his final moments as the car sank he’s believed to have popped open the car’s hatch, allowing his young daughters to swim to safety, police said. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, died early Sunday morning after his car plunged into the frigid waters of Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, MLive reported, citing police. Investigators believe Dowler’s car ended up in the water after he got lost driving on a dark road in south Park Township that descends to the lake, the report said. As the front...
Two young sisters managed to escape from a car that had plunged into a lake in western Michigan, and then spent several hours shivering in wet clothing and bare feet before finally finding help.
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – He saw a little face through his front-door window and knew she needed help. There were actually two girls, barefoot, shivering in wet winter coats. They spent the night outside after climbing through the hatchback of their father’s car that went into Lake Macatawa.
