Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Wild night shakes things up in the Big 5
As the old adage goes, there’s a reason they play the games. Wednesday night was a wild one in H-DNL girls basketball with a couple of upsets that keep the race for the Big 5 championship and the Dick Niclai tournament berths wide open going into the final eight days of league play.
humboldtsports.com
Corsairs split basketball doubleheader against Siskiyous
College of the Redwoods split a basketball doubleheader at home to Siskiyous on Wednesday evening. The CR men won 71-63, while the women fell 64-52. The victory for the Redwoods men, which was their 20th on the season, lifts them to 4-1 in the Golden Valley Conference and leave them alone atop the standings, one win ahead of both Butte and Feather River, each of which is 3-2.
humboldtsports.com
Packed house expected as former teammates face off in big showdown
By Ray Hamill — Not so long ago they were teammates on a championship basketball team. Now they’ll face off against each other to essentially decide another championship. In the winter of 2018/19, McKinleyville’s Jack Clancy and Arcata’s Brandon Bento-Jackson and Josiah Gomez played alongside each other as Pacific Union eighth graders and finished 24-1, winning every tournament they played in together.
humboldtsports.com
Wildcats top Fortuna in non-league showdown
The Ferndale girls put last week’s Little 4 loss at St. Bernard’s behind them with a 44-29 win at Fortuna on Monday night. The victory lifts the Wildcats, who are the No. 1 Division-6 team in the state, according to MaxPreps, to 15-4 on the season. Reaghan Langer...
kymkemp.com
Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts
Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
North Coast Journal
Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna
The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
kymkemp.com
One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka
A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
krcrtv.com
Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
kymkemp.com
The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake
Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
kymkemp.com
Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?
At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 2.7? Nope felt...
kymkemp.com
Four Fatalities Since Christmas in Humboldt County, CHP Provides Information on What Occurred
Since Christmas, California Highway Patrol’s Humboldt Area officers have investigated four fatal crashes, their spokesperson Officer Paul Craft told us. “We investigated 2 during the same timeframe a year ago,” he explained in an email. On December 31, the first fatal crash in the last month occurred...
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids
Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
ksro.com
Several Hurt After Crash on Highway 101 Between Cloverdale and Geyserville
At least five people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 between Cloverdale and Geyserville. Five people were hospitalized for a time following Saturday morning’s crash involving three vehicles. The California Highway Patrol believes black ice may have played a role in the two pickup trucks and a Porsche crashing. Black ice can form when the temperature falls below 30-degrees and the road is wet.
mendofever.com
‘Change Our Name’ Holds Essay Contest for Fort Bragg High School Students Offering Cash Prizes
The following is a press release from Change Our Name:. In a project designed to get Fort Bragg High School students thinking and writing about their school name, the grassroots community group Change Our Name announces an essay contest asking students to write on the subject “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should be Changed” or “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should Not be Changed.”
KTVU FOX 2
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
Willits News
Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins
As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
kymkemp.com
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road
At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
Comments / 0