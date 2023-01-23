ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives

Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform

Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas

Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust

ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
