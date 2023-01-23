Read full article on original website
Related
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would change how salaries are set for officials, lawmakers
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment submitted Monday would give voters a chance to approve restructuring of how salaries are set for Arkansas officials.
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
wchstv.com
High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
Common Arkansas tax mistakes that can hold you up
With the tax season underway, Arkansas residents will want to avoid common mistakes as they prepare their tax returns.
Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas
BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
arkansasadvocate.com
Arkansas House passes law to expand eligibility for disabled veteran license plates
The Arkansas House voted Monday to expand the pool of disable veterans eligible for special license plates. Without dissent, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 1101 by Rep. Andrew Collins (D-Little Rock). It allows any veteran who has been determined to be at least 10% disabled due to their...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs outdoors tourism focused executive order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the state’s profile as an outdoor tourism destination.
kuaf.com
New AG's Wishes for Criminal Justice Reform
Attorney General Tim Griffin is offering input on what he would like to see in a criminal justicereform bill for the Arkansas Legislature. Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Capitol View: Arkansas legislative session getting started, several bills filed
The latest happenings of the state legislature and the bills being filed are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
a-z-animals.com
7 Beautiful Trees Native to Arkansas
Have you traveled through Arkansas, marveling at the stunning scenery while making memories that will last a lifetime? While you can’t forget the beauty of its mountains, lakes, and rivers, most tourists overlook some of the ancient wonders that lie within its borders – wonderful trees that have been living for centuries.
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
wchstv.com
Arizona school boards can fire superintendents of 'failing' schools under proposed bill
PHOENIX (CITC) — An Arizona bill seeks to terminate any superintendents leading schools considered academically insufficient after nearly 100 schools were deemed "failing" by the state last year. Rep. David Cook (R-Pinal City) introduced the bill at the start of this year's legislative session. The language grants school boards...
wchstv.com
West Virginia Senate passes bill tightening unemployment benefit rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate. The proposed legislation would reduce the maximum...
KNOE TV8
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares this week “Parental Choice Week”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Jan. 23 as “Parental Choice Week” in the state. In an address delivered Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a rally for school choice, Sanders said education will be the hallmark of her administration.
thv11.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
ARKANSAS, USA — Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes has been sentenced to one year of probation after entering a plea of guilty to one count of abuse of public trust. According to a release by Arkansas Special Prosecutor Emily White, Altes entered into a negotiated...
Comments / 1