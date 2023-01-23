Read full article on original website
Flint Is Not Exclusive To Michigan – 12 Other USA Cities Named Flint
Flint, Michigan is unique, but its name is not. Did you know there are 12 other cities in the United States named Flint? It's true. If you enjoy road trips with a purpose - you may want to set your sights on visiting every Flint in America. Chances are coney...
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Centre Daily
Morning ritual of buying coffee and lottery ticket pays off big time for Michigan man
Whenever this 62-year-old Michigan man stops at a gas station to buy his morning coffee, he buys a Lotto 47 ticket with the hopes of winning big. That morning ritual really paid off on Christmas Eve, when his numbers were called during the evening drawing, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Yay or Nay? Detroit Distillery Offers Paczki and Horseradish Vodkas
Paczki Day just got real throughout Michigan with these flavored vodkas. The vodka game has been forever changed with these flavors from Detroit City Distillery. Ahead of "Paczki Day," a.k.a. Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 21st of this year, Detroit City Distillery is offering two very uniquely flavored vodkas.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case
More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
Live Powerball results for 01/25/23; jackpot worth $526 million
LANSING, MI -- There have been 28 consecutive powerball drawings without a winner, leading to the jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to be worth an estimated $526 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $284 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s drawing...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
7 Mammals That Are on Michigan’s Threatened or Endangered List
Michigan is known for having a variety of interesting wildlife. Unfortunately, some of our wildlife is at risk of extinction. The list of threatened wildlife in Michigan includes almost 400 endangered, threatened, and special concern species. Animals become endangered or at risk for a number of reasons. According to USGS,...
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
Charming Michigan Airbnb Cottage in the Woods Was Once a Rollercoaster
The Willow House has a story to tell. Not only is this adorable Airbnb on the west side of the state considered one of the most unique Airbnbs in Michigan, but it's also proof that everything old can truly be new again. You see, Willow House was once a rollercoaster.
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says
As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
