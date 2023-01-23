Read full article on original website
theashlandchronicle.com
Shaun Moran, Ashland City Councilor Resigns Effective Immediately – What Is Going on?
Fellow Citizens of Ashland, City Council and City Manager Lessard,. I’ve spent the last 7 years as a member of the Budget Committee and 2 years as a City Councilor trying to draw attention to the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders. Yet, even with a new City Manager there continues to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving these critical issues.
ijpr.org
Ashland 'Say Their Names Memorial' vandalized
The t-shirts that were previously fixed to a chain link fence had been torn down and strewn around the park on Wednesday morning. The vandalism took place just days between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the Feb. 1 start of Black History Month. “That fence means so much to...
KDRV
Ashland Mayor announces her resignation, after serving two years in office
ASHLAND -- Today Ashland’s Mayor Julie Akins announced her resignation, effective Friday, January 27th. After serving two years as Mayor and two years as a city councilor, Akins says “it’s time.”. In a letter Akins sent out she stated how proud she is of everything she accomplished...
KTVL
EO Media pays homage to the Mail Tribune with the name 'The Tribune'
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Tribune is a new newspaper coming to Medford within the new two weeks. EO Media is the parent company of The Tribune and other newspapers throughout Oregon. Bend Bulletin will be the oversight company over the new 14-person newspaper in Medford. Bend Bulletin says it...
ijpr.org
Downtown Medford arts orgs map out joint projects
The Craterian Theater gets big acts and a lot of attention for them, but there's much more to the arts scene in downtown Medford. And now two of the other entities in that scene are teaming up. The Randall Theatre Company and Rockafairy, the music support organization, are sketching out plans to work together into the future.
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Downtown Association Welcomes New Director
Crystal’s Bio – Moving to Klamath Falls in July 2022 from Western Washington has been such a fun adventure for my family and myself. We come from the hustle and bustle of the city where everywhere takes an hour to get to and the amount of people everywhere is overwhelming. We wanted a change, to slow down and enjoy the life around us, to be a part of a community and in our search we found Klamath Falls and knew it was the town for us.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/23 – Jackson County Sheriff Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response, EO Media Announces They Will Replace Medford Newspaper
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Trains for Mass Casualty Incident Response. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) hosted...
KDRV
Pucks Donuts shop re-opens after the Almeda Fire
PHOENIX, Ore. -- After a devastating day for the Phoenix and Talent area on September 2020, the Pucks Donuts shop is open once again. The Almeda Fire destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The shop opened at 6am on January 24. The Phoenix and Talent community lined up to get a chance to taste the sweat treat they missed.
KTVL
Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
kpic
Grants Pass Police seek help identifying theft suspects
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects connected to a recent lottery machine theft. According to police, two men were caught on surveillance footage stealing a large sum of money from lottery machines at Abby's Pizza in Grants Pass.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED AFTER JUMPING INTO A CREEK
A suspect was jailed after jumping into a creek while being chased by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday afternoon. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. the deputy contacted 43-year old Ryan Cox near the corner of Fifth Street and Canyon Street in Canyonville. Cox allegedly took off running after being told he was under arrest. The suspect was chased to a nearby park and creek area, where he jumped into the water. Other deputies were on the opposite side of the creek, and took Cox in custody.
KVAL
Suspect at large, victim in critical condition after attempted murder in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says investigators are currently looking for the suspect wanted for attempted murder after a woman was found beaten into unconsciousness Tuesday evening. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. According to police,...
