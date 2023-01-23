Shawn Cook: November 29, 1952 — January 17, 2023. Shawn D Cook, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at home due to prostate cancer on January 17, 2023. Shawn was born in Oceanside, California, on November 29, 1952, to Dudley and Mary Collins Cook. Born into a Marine Corps family, Shawn also lived in post-WWII Japan; in Dumfries, Virginia; Sharon, Massachusetts; and Embden, Maine, before venturing to the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in Zoology and Botany, along with a certificate in Secondary Education. He later became a Registered Nurse at Gillette Campus.

