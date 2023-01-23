Read full article on original website
Rockpile postpones lecture on Edward Gillette to Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum has postponed Museum at the Bighorns Collections Manager Jessica Salzman’s presentation on the life of Edward Gillette. The event was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 26. “Our main priority is the safety of our speaker and guests, so due to...
Obituaries: Cook; Ireton
Shawn Cook: November 29, 1952 — January 17, 2023. Shawn D Cook, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at home due to prostate cancer on January 17, 2023. Shawn was born in Oceanside, California, on November 29, 1952, to Dudley and Mary Collins Cook. Born into a Marine Corps family, Shawn also lived in post-WWII Japan; in Dumfries, Virginia; Sharon, Massachusetts; and Embden, Maine, before venturing to the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in Zoology and Botany, along with a certificate in Secondary Education. He later became a Registered Nurse at Gillette Campus.
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Climb Wyoming to Offer Free Professional Medical Careers Training for Single Mothers
GILLETTE, Wyo–Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. for single mothers to learn about free Professional Medical Careers training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Gillette office, located at 405 West Boxelder Road, #B4. Climb’s upcoming...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/24/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Jan. 24:. At 3:45 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 1:01 p.m. to Highway 450 4.5 miles from Highway 59 for a possible oil site fire. Firefighters found a...
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
With technology’s help, Campbell County starts to clean up property records
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is cleaning up land — in a technical way, parcel by parcel. Public Works Director Matt Olsen said that the department is evaluating the status of the county’s properties, making corrections where there are discrepancies in records and determining whether the county should hold onto certain properties.
Nearly $50K raised through 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a night of competition, good music, and no small amount of heat as over a thousand chili lovers filed into the Cam-Plex Wyoming Center on Jan. 21 for the 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off. Every year for the last 36 years, the Charity Chili Cook-off...
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
Snow, snow and more snow coming today, this week; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow in the forecast coupled with expected high-speed winds have led the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Campbell County. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. today. It warns of snow and blowing snow with...
