Legal Home Distilling Might Be Coming to Ohio

There’s an art and a skill to home distilling, and it’s not hard to see the appeal of wanting to make your own spirits in your basement, bathroom or some other part of your residence. That said, the legality of doing so can vary dramatically from state to state. What’s encouraged in one state might well be full-on illegal in another — making for a complex legal maze for home distillers to navigate.
DeSantis Wants to Make It Easier to Execute Prisoners in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he’ll push for legislative reform to end the state’s constitutional requirement that juries must be unanimous when deciding to sentence someone to death. The push comes three months after Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, escaped the death penalty because of a couple of holdouts on his death penalty jury. The outcome enraged some victims’ parents as well as DeSantis. He mentioned the Cruz trial again at a press conference Thursday, saying, “One juror should not be able to veto that.” He said he’ll push for legislation that requires just eight jurors out of 12 to be in favor of execution. DeSantis also announced that he plans to push for capital punishment in sex crimes cases involving children in Florida—something that was barred by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kennedy v. Louisiana in 2008.Read it at NBC Miami
Republicans Voice Outrage Over Non-Citizen Voting Bill

(TNS) — A state representative has introduced a proposal for an amendment to the Connecticut Constitution that would grant non-citizens the right to vote in state and municipal elections — he knows it will fail. For Rep. Juan Candelaria of New Haven, the purpose of the proposal is...
A ‘Weaponized’ FBI? Yes, but Its Real Historical Targets Were People Fighting for Their Rights

Last week we celebrated what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday. Around this time every year, my wife and I usually listen to King’s speeches, watch civil rights documentaries and biopics, and pray and meditate that today’s leaders find the messages and life examples of King and other civil rights heroes relevant to, and meaningful for, public service.
Nevada Governor Says Universal Mail-In Ballots Unnecessary

(TNS) — Democratic legislators are rejecting a call by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to shorten the window in which the state can receive mail-in ballots, a move they say would make it harder for Nevadans to vote in future elections. Lombardo also pitched doing away with the state's popular...
