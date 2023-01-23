Read full article on original website
Next chief justice of Ohio Supreme Court sworn in
Chief Justice Kennedy took the oath of office on Jan. 25 and is the second woman ever to hold the title in Ohio.
Legal Home Distilling Might Be Coming to Ohio
There’s an art and a skill to home distilling, and it’s not hard to see the appeal of wanting to make your own spirits in your basement, bathroom or some other part of your residence. That said, the legality of doing so can vary dramatically from state to state. What’s encouraged in one state might well be full-on illegal in another — making for a complex legal maze for home distillers to navigate.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Here's what Kim Kardashian said about Ohio inmate Kevin Keith while in Columbus
Kim Kardashian made a rare visit to Columbus on Thursday to share her thoughts about a man whose 1994 homicide conviction has been the subject of her podcast on wrongful convictions. Kardashian participated in a panel discussion on the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted in a triple slaying in Bucyrus in...
DeSantis Wants to Make It Easier to Execute Prisoners in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he’ll push for legislative reform to end the state’s constitutional requirement that juries must be unanimous when deciding to sentence someone to death. The push comes three months after Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, escaped the death penalty because of a couple of holdouts on his death penalty jury. The outcome enraged some victims’ parents as well as DeSantis. He mentioned the Cruz trial again at a press conference Thursday, saying, “One juror should not be able to veto that.” He said he’ll push for legislation that requires just eight jurors out of 12 to be in favor of execution. DeSantis also announced that he plans to push for capital punishment in sex crimes cases involving children in Florida—something that was barred by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kennedy v. Louisiana in 2008.Read it at NBC Miami
Republicans Voice Outrage Over Non-Citizen Voting Bill
(TNS) — A state representative has introduced a proposal for an amendment to the Connecticut Constitution that would grant non-citizens the right to vote in state and municipal elections — he knows it will fail. For Rep. Juan Candelaria of New Haven, the purpose of the proposal is...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — An Islamic extremist who killed eight people with a speeding truck in a 2017 rampage on a popular New York City bike path was convicted Thursday of 28 federal crimes and could face the death penalty. Jurors deliberated for about seven hours over two days...
Thomas Suddes: 'Sherrod Brown is no slouch at campaigning,' but can Matt Dolan beat him?
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com. State Sen. Matt Dolan, a Chagrin Falls Republican, announced last week that he will challenge the re-election in 2024 of three-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat. Dolan is Brown’s...
A ‘Weaponized’ FBI? Yes, but Its Real Historical Targets Were People Fighting for Their Rights
Last week we celebrated what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday. Around this time every year, my wife and I usually listen to King’s speeches, watch civil rights documentaries and biopics, and pray and meditate that today’s leaders find the messages and life examples of King and other civil rights heroes relevant to, and meaningful for, public service.
Nevada Governor Says Universal Mail-In Ballots Unnecessary
(TNS) — Democratic legislators are rejecting a call by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to shorten the window in which the state can receive mail-in ballots, a move they say would make it harder for Nevadans to vote in future elections. Lombardo also pitched doing away with the state's popular...
Geolocation data shows Ohioans are taking to sports betting
Ohioans have taken to sports betting since Jan. 1 launch, but new numbers reveal last Sunday’s AFC playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills shows just how much they are.
