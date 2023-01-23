GLASGOW — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.

