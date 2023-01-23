Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School was recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School” in the Warren County Public School District. Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce 88th annual celebration, Rich Pond Elementary was recognized for its work in building leadership skills.
Wave 3
John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green being confronted by restaurant patrons. The customers are upset that their dinners were interrupted by an event hosting John Mattingly. They said Mattingly’s event had speakers playing loud footage that involved gunshots from the 2020 protests.
wkyufm.org
Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center
Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce. A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park. According to the letter, the...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
wcluradio.com
Three sworn in as newest members of Glasgow EPB; city pool, stadium discussed
GLASGOW — Three people, including one councilmember, were sworn in as the newest board members of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors at a meeting of the Glasgow Council Monday evening. Those three individuals included Robert Oliver, a newcomer who will fill the unexpired term of Beau Jones;...
wcluradio.com
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
wnky.com
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
WLWT 5
Funeral arrangements made for Kentucky couple who died after Denny's sign fell on car
COLUMBIA, Ky. — The funeral for the couple who died after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car will be held this week. The joint visitation and funeral service for 72-year-old Lillian "Lynn" Curtis and 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's...
wcluradio.com
Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow
GLASGOW — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
935wain.com
Columbia-Adair County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Details For February
Adair County Judge Executive Larry Bryant will bring his “State of the County Address”. Plenty of parking behind and beside the building, and just a. Coffee and Water will be provided … and maybe Valentine’s. Chocolate!. We sure hope you can join us!!
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm medical emergency reason for lockdown
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent Schools District leaders confirmed that a medical emergency occurred at the Glasgow High School Friday morning prompting a lockdown. Officials did not release information of the emergency but said that a student was transported to the hospital. Glasgow Police have referred all questions to...
wcluradio.com
Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive
GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Liberal Professor at Western Kentucky University Fired after Protesting His School’s DEI Dogma
Former Western Kentucky University English instructor Ryan Hall said he was fired after canceling his classes in protest of his school’s political bias to embrace and enforce diversity, equity and inclusion above free speech and academic freedom and discourse. Hall, who describes himself as a liberal who has never...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
lakercountry.com
Three indicted by grand jury
Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
