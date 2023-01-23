ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Wave 3

John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video goes viral on social media that shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green being confronted by restaurant patrons. The customers are upset that their dinners were interrupted by an event hosting John Mattingly. They said Mattingly’s event had speakers playing loud footage that involved gunshots from the 2020 protests.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center

Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce. A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park. According to the letter, the...
FRANKLIN, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 17, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Jan. 16 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager

GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green

Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Bakery, kitchen supply store opens in downtown Glasgow

GLASGOW — A life-long dream turned to reality last weekend for a Glasgow woman after she opened the newest bake shop and kitchen supply store downtown. Katie Reece said she grew up alongside her grandfather who taught her to bake goods like bread and rolls. With that knowledge, she ventured to open Sweet Basil Bake Shop which now resides on the east side of the downtown square.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Jones given authority to act as deputy judge/executive

GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Tuesday a plan to allow the deputy Barren County judge/executive certain authority in the absence of Jamie Byrd. Beau Jones was hired as the deputy judge/executive earlier this month. He succeeds Nancy Houchens who served in the role for several years. Byrd, the judge/executive, said...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Three indicted by grand jury

Three individuals were indicted by a Russell County grand jury Tuesday. Ronnie L. Johnson, 42, of Russell Springs, on 16 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree. Mario Gomez Batalon, of Russell Springs, on charges of strangulation first degree and assault fourth degree. Scott Swartz, of Michigan,...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY

