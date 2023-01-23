ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepeoplesentinel.com

Lewis honored with Triumph Award

Lottie M. Lewis of Allendale is one of 21 people recently awarded by the Racial Justice Network on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Charleston. Honorees were recognized for the work that they are doing in the community and for being a role model that young people can look up to, according to the Racial Justice Network. Each was presented a “Triumph Award” during the formal banquet.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

"We're very much in the dark": North Charleston nonprofit wants answers from city

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston non-profit is working to deepen its roots in the community, but they say city officials are making it hard. “There’s no grocery store in walking distance aside from Fresh Future Farm right now,” said Tamazha North, co-director of food services and finance for Fresh Future Farm (FFF). “Trying to sustain yourself with quality food will improve your quality of life.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Free health clinic holding ribbon cutting Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
CHARLESTON, SC
flathatnews.com

William and Mary fights back in overtime to beat Charleston

Sunday, Jan. 22, William and Mary women’s basketball (9-9, 4-3 CAA) battled back to defeat Charleston (8-9, 3-4 CAA) 80-74 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. “I don’t think we had shown the ability to bounce back like that before,” head coach Erin Dickerson Davis said. “This was a huge step in our growth. Just seeing them rally together — the bench was into it the entire game.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown to host sculpture of American icon Harriet Tubman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Harriet Tubman, best known for her underground railroad to free Southern slaves, will have a sculpture put in the middle of Georgetown for three months this summer. Organizers said the main reasons they’re bringing the sculpture to Joseph Rainey Park on King and Front Streets are...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Carriage company to offer free rides for locals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy