Charleston City Paper
Our View: International African America Museum should say when it’s going to open
We’re tremendously excited about the still unscheduled 2023 opening of the International African American Museum. Long a dream in the making, it’s going to spark all kinds of opportunities to tell fuller stories of the journeys of enslaved Africans to America — and what happened after they got here.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Lewis honored with Triumph Award
Lottie M. Lewis of Allendale is one of 21 people recently awarded by the Racial Justice Network on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Charleston. Honorees were recognized for the work that they are doing in the community and for being a role model that young people can look up to, according to the Racial Justice Network. Each was presented a “Triumph Award” during the formal banquet.
abcnews4.com
Charleston chef named as South Carolina Chef Ambassador for 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Marcus Shell, the executive chef of 39 Rue De Jean in Charleston, will be one of the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassadors. Named alongside Shell were Erica McCier, the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in downtown Abbeville, and Rob Masone, the owner of Kounter in Rock Hill. The appointment of the three was announced in a press release on Jan. 26.
Charleston City Paper
CP Hot List: Additions to the local food scene that are worth taking note of
Fresh to our quarterly Dish is the CP Hotlist, which shines a spotlight on notable, relatively new hot restaurants that impress our cuisine team. We encourage you to check them out and let us know whether you think they should be added to our Top 50 list. On the CP...
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
abcnews4.com
"We're very much in the dark": North Charleston nonprofit wants answers from city
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston non-profit is working to deepen its roots in the community, but they say city officials are making it hard. “There’s no grocery store in walking distance aside from Fresh Future Farm right now,” said Tamazha North, co-director of food services and finance for Fresh Future Farm (FFF). “Trying to sustain yourself with quality food will improve your quality of life.”
live5news.com
Free health clinic holding ribbon cutting Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free clinic that anticipates helping thousands of patients and serving tens of thousands through its food pantry over the next three years is holding a ribbon cutting in Charleston Thursday. The Shifa Free Clinic will open its new location at 10 a.m. at 668 Marina...
abcnews4.com
Coworker helps save colleague having stroke; Trident Medical Center to host celebration
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is hosting a special celebration for a recent stroke survivor and their coworker at Volvo who helped save their life. The coworker noticed "something wasn't right" about their colleague's speech. The celebration is on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 11:45 a.m.
flathatnews.com
William and Mary fights back in overtime to beat Charleston
Sunday, Jan. 22, William and Mary women’s basketball (9-9, 4-3 CAA) battled back to defeat Charleston (8-9, 3-4 CAA) 80-74 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. “I don’t think we had shown the ability to bounce back like that before,” head coach Erin Dickerson Davis said. “This was a huge step in our growth. Just seeing them rally together — the bench was into it the entire game.
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
live5news.com
Georgetown to host sculpture of American icon Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Harriet Tubman, best known for her underground railroad to free Southern slaves, will have a sculpture put in the middle of Georgetown for three months this summer. Organizers said the main reasons they’re bringing the sculpture to Joseph Rainey Park on King and Front Streets are...
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
live5news.com
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29. Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29. The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in […]
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
live5news.com
North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is still months away, but some people who live in North Charleston say they don’t want to wait until they have a ballot in front of them to make their voices heard. At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they...
abcnews4.com
Parking alert issued Thursday and Friday at N. Charleston Coliseum
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials have issued a parking alert for Thursday and Friday for famous comedians Jim Gaffigan on Jan. 26 and Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle on Jan. 27. Capacity crowds are expected at both events. In addition to the comedy shows, the Charleston Boat Show...
abcnews4.com
Dangers of social media informational meetings at Berkeley County high schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — BCSD's Office of Security and Emergency Management is hosting social media dangers informational meetings for parents at high schools in the district. The meetings will last 45 minutes to an hour. The following locations and times are available:. Wednesday, January 25. Cane Bay High.
