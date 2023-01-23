Lottie M. Lewis of Allendale is one of 21 people recently awarded by the Racial Justice Network on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Charleston. Honorees were recognized for the work that they are doing in the community and for being a role model that young people can look up to, according to the Racial Justice Network. Each was presented a “Triumph Award” during the formal banquet.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO