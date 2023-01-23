See family arrive at California cabin to find epic snow blocking second-floor doorway

A family arrived Jan. 16, 2023, at an Airbnb cabin in Mammoth, California, and discovered snow piled up to the second floor of the home.

“My husband, son, and I, at an Airbnb for a family snowboarding trip,” a family member told ViralHog, a licensing agency for videos shot by the public. “We arrived right after a huge snowstorm.”

The video shows the family opening a sliding glass door to the second-floor balcony and finding a wall of snow piled up that high.

“That’s crazy,” a man says on camera.

Another video clip shows nothing but a bank of snow can be seen out of a lower-floor window.

Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported the seasonal snowfall to date is 381 inches at the main lodge and 509 inches at the summit. It is currently the second snowiest January on record with 204 inches, the resort said.





