FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosiers for Good NIL collective signs 19 IU athletes across eight sports for ’23 winter class
—————- Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc, an official NIL partner of Indiana University Athletics, announced a winter class of 19 community-minded Indiana University athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for 11 Indiana-based charities, including six new charity partners.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/25)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘We’re going to pull this thing out’: How associate head coach Yasir Rosemond guided Indiana basketball to victory
MINNEAPOLIS — Even though Mike Woodson was not with Indiana in Minnesota, the Hoosiers never panicked. IU found out Wednesday morning that its head coach would stay back while recovering from COVID-19. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took the figurative — and, because of the raised floor at Williams Arena, the literal — head coach pedestal.
thedailyhoosier.com
KING OF THE BLOCK: Trayce Jackson-Davis is IU basketball’s all-time leader in blocked shots
Trayce Jackson-Davis now has the most recorded blocked shots in IU basketball history. The 6-foot-9 senior blocked a drive to the basket by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle with 1:24 left in the first half on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis to give him the all-time lead. The block was Jackson-Davis’ 228th...
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota
IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 61 Minnesota 57 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana defeated Minnesota at Williams Arena on Wednesday evening by a final score of 61-57. The win is IU’s fourth straight in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Miller Kopp added 11 points, and Malik Reneau had 10.
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio show: IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sits in for Mike Woodson
Watch as IU basketball assistant coach Yasir Rosemond sat in for Mike Woodson on the Inside Indiana Basketball radio show hosted by legendary voice Don Fischer. Woodson was attending a wake in New Jersey. Rosemond and Fischer took a look back at IU’s wins over Illinois and Michigan State, and...
thedailyhoosier.com
Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana
The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
thedailyhoosier.com
Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst
When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Indiana Hoosiers are 9-2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. IU and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (73-60 and 84-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball sets program mark for best start in win at Michigan
In a top-15 matchup on the road, Indiana women’s basketball hung on. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers staved off a fourth-quarter comeback by No. 13 Michigan and left Crisler Center with a 92-83 win. This win sends Indiana to 18-1 overall, its best start in program history. The Hoosiers also pulled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Milestone achievements are becoming business as usual for IU women’s basketball
Indiana women’s basketball has achieved so much over the past several years. The Hoosiers reached their first-ever Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and then did it again the very next season. They got to an Elite Eight. They reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in program history. They hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Bloomington for the first time. Head coach Teri Moren recently became the program’s all-time winningest coach.
5 Most Interesting Things Tom Izzo Said After MSU's Loss At Indiana
The Spartans fell to 5-4 in Big Ten play after falling to the Hoosiers...
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Fox 59
Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County
Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning during the winter storm. Death investigation underway after body found on …. IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning...
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Snow amounts continue to remain uncertain, but significant snowfall is still possible north and west of Indianapolis late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Continue to monitor the forecast as confidence in the axis of heaviest snow increases. #INwx https://t.co/mVx4Ad6CUk. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
