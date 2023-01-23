ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

City council Democrats call for outside investigation

By Roy Santa Croce
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Binghamton City Council members are calling for a third party to investigate the controversial arrest that involved a Binghamton police officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck.

All 3 Democrats on Council, Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns, held a news conference today directly across from city hall, at the same corner where 24 year old Hamail Waddell was arrested in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Videos circulating on social media from that night show a cop kneeling on Waddell’s neck, reminiscent of George Floyd’s death in 2020.

The council members announced that they have submitted legislation to bring on an independent party to investigate whether the officer violated the city’s use of force policy and or the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Law.

And they have called for the suspension of the officer until the investigation has been completed.

City Council Member Joe Burns said, “The video that I saw, was a young man, on the ground, in handcuffs, is face down, and the police officer is on his neck and he is saying he can’t breathe. If they ever came out and say that he followed the city policy, then we’ll have to change the city policy.”

The Democrats would need one Republican to agree to forward the legislation at tonight’s work session.

Republicans hold a 4 to 3 majority on Council.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the New York State Attorney General’s office has already begun an official investigation as was announced on Friday.

He said that with the police department’s internal investigation still underway, yet another investigation could interfere with the fact finding process.

Kraham predicts that none of the Republican Council members will support seeking another inquiry.

“Nothing is going to move forward as it relates to the city council Democrats proposal on this. Again, because the attorney general has started a review. I would say that this is also not a partisan issue either, and I am not sure why the city council Democrats do not trust the office of Tish James.”

City council Democrats say they appreciate the AG’s interest in the controversial arrest, however, they are requesting a review beyond the the civil rights component.

Kraham said there’s no timeline for the completion of the internal review and that Binghamton Police will coordinate with the AG’s office before releasing their findings.

According to councilman Burns, police body cam footage from that night is expected to be released once the investigation is over.

In the meantime, the officer involved has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigations.

