Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Everyone Is Making Same Joke About The Bengals' Latest Roster Move
The Cincinnati Bengals claimed cornerback Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The move is deferred until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but it prevents the Chiefs from re-signing him to their practice squad after waiving him on Monday. Which, in the eyes of ...
Look: Chiefs Star Has 2 Words To Describe Team's Game Plan For Bengals
There's quite a bit of skepticism around the NFL that the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to avenge last season's AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when the two teams stage a rematch on Sunday. Not only have the Bengals won each of their past three meetings with the Chiefs, most ...
atozsports.com
Two Bengals are going to make a whole lot more money in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from winning the AFC and making a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. As exciting as that is, two members of their roster have already won, on the financial side that is. Proven Performance Escalators, or PPEs, are financial boosts given to rookies who...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Thursday practice footage revealed (VIDEO)
Patrick Mahomes’ ankle continues to be the biggest thing in the football world to watch this week. If you were looking for a definitive answer today on whether or not Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a high ankle sprain last week against the Jaguars, I regret to inform you there is no such answer yet.
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
TODAY ONLY! Bet $10, Win $350 if Eagles Score ONE TD vs 49ers
The Eagles are back in the NFC Championship and riding high after a highly-satisfying, high-impressive demolition of the over-confident Giants in the divisional round. Jalen Hurts looks healthy again and our team is humming heading into what should be a physical confrontation against the 49ers on Sunday. Now it’s time...
Florida Football: Jordan Gile is a sneaky good addition at QB for Gators
It’s easy to be jaded in the world of recruiting. We get excited for four-and five-star guys and dream of their potential with Florida football. We praise Billy Napier for limiting the number of three-star guys on his big board and thumb our noses and yawn at lower rated recruits.
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
linknky.com
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
Fox 19
D.J. Reader to Bengals fans: ‘We see you having our backs. We got your back too’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ hot start on offense against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday got most of the attention early on—blink your eyes and it was 14-0. But the Bengals defense was just as dominant through the Bills’ first two drives, and it stayed that way for the duration of the game.
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
Bengals invest in weaponry for Joe Burrow in new 2023 NFL mock draft
The Cincinnati Bengals have sights on the AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But mock draft season has hit full speed in earnest as the biggest names start dropping their opening efforts of the process. One notable mock draft had the Bengals taking a tight end near the...
FanSided
