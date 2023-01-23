ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Salesian High School basketball team will have a game with Paraclete High School on January 25, 2023, 19:00:00.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run

The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team

KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel

Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but a police search turned up no threats to the campus in San Gabriel. According to the San Gabriel Police Department, a bomb threat was received around 10:45 a.m. at the high school campus at 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City issues traffic advisory for Bouquet Canyon, Newhall Ranch Road

Beginning Friday, crews will begin construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, the city of Santa Clarita announced. This will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment

LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA

