Lancaster, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Salesian High School basketball team will have a game with Paraclete High School on January 25, 2023, 19:00:00.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter off coast of Los Angeles
The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m.
Cold Weather Alert Issued, High Winds Return To Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Office issued another Cold Weather alert as high winds and below-freezing temperatures are forecast to return to the Santa Clarita Valley. The Cold Weather Alert is in effect for SCV, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 to Wednesday, Jan. 25; and again on Friday, Jan. 27. The alert was prompted by the ...
KTLA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after Fullerton hit-and-run
The Fullerton Police Department is looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene in downtown Fullerton early Saturday morning. The collision at about 1:15 a.m. left the pedestrian unresponsive at East Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local...
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near Downtown Los Angeles.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
foxla.com
EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team
KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Motorist Killed Driving Off Freeway Embankment in Harbor Gateway Area
A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said.
Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel
Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, but a police search turned up no threats to the campus in San Gabriel. According to the San Gabriel Police Department, a bomb threat was received around 10:45 a.m. at the high school campus at 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.
KESQ
Fire breaks out at Pasadena banquet hall hosting quinceañera; worker severely burned
PASADENA, California (KABC) — A fire broke out at a Pasadena banquet hall during a quinceañera Saturday night, leaving a young worker severely burned, authorities said. It happened at the Imperial Event Venue Banquet Hall on Lake Avenue and Claremont Street. According to a spokesperson for the Pasadena...
foxla.com
Man dies after 50-foot fall onto boat in Port of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A man fell to his death at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fall was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAFD's Nicholas Prange, the man fell from the superstructure, which is the port's infrastructure, approximately 50 feet onto the deck of a ship in the port.
Family Of Missing Tehachapi Man Searching For Son Last Seen In Santa Clarita
The family of a Tehachapi man last seen in Santa Clarita is seeking help from the community with the hope of bringing him home. The last official sighting of Lance Theodore Stone, 27, was on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road at about 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga ...
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Third member of Highland family has died as result of wrong-way collision on Jan. 14
Three members of a Highland family, including a 3-year-old boy, have died and two others were injured as a result of a wrong-way collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Fontana on Jan. 14. Jose Plasencia, 43, and his 16-year-old daughter, Mia, were killed in the crash on that day.
signalscv.com
City issues traffic advisory for Bouquet Canyon, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Friday, crews will begin construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, the city of Santa Clarita announced. This will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two...
2urbangirls.com
Motorist dies after driving off freeway embankment
LOS ANGELES – A motorist was killed Sunday when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where...
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
