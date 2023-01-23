Read full article on original website
KTVL
New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law
A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
KTVL
Oregon among the best in tobacco-use prevention policies, American Lung Association says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is among the best states in the nation in having policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, the American Lung Association said in its 2023 “State of Tobacco Control” report released Wednesday. The organization gave the state high marks for policies that fund...
KTVL
51st state? There's another push for DC statehood on Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's another push for D.C. statehood on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., held a press conference Tuesday at the Dirksen Senate Office building to announce the Senate introduction of the D.C. statehood bill. "We dare to believe that statehood...
KTVL
OSP expanding conservation K-9 program
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is expanding their conservation team by adding another K-9 to the force. Multiple state agencies, including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the stop poaching campaign, made the announcement Wednesday. K9 Scout is an 18-month-old black lab who is going to...
KTVL
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
KTVL
Pharmacists talk effectiveness of opioid overdose reversal drug ahead of FDA review
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal regulators are considering whether to make a life-saving drug more available to everyone and Oregon pharmacists are pushing for its expanded access. Narcan, or the generic naloxone, is the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in an emergency. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
KTVL
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
KTVL
Oregon economists: Recession could impact industries like construction by summer
PORTLAND, Ore. — Employment economists expect a mild recession in Oregon about halfway through the year. Gail Krumenauer is the state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department. Krumenauer said analysts are predicting about 24,000 job losses. "It would be significant, and it would especially be significant in those...
KTVL
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
KTVL
Kotek orders flags to half-staff to honor victims and survivors of Monterey Park shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims and survivors of the Monterey Park, California shooting. All flags at public institutions will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 26. Governor Kotek released a statement Monday morning: “I am...
KTVL
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KTVL
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
KTVL
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — While the coast of Maine saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland communities faced a foot of fluffy powder. People are working to dig themselves out, and those who did have to leave home found the roads slick and difficult to navigate safely.
KTVL
Oregon Coast tourism partners receive $200K to improve accessibility for disabled visitors
OREGON COAST, Ore. — Eight Oregon Coast destination management organizations (DMOs) were granted a total of $201,240 to partner with Wheel the World, a global accessible travel company, in their effort to make the Oregon Coast more accessible to travelers with disabilities, according to a press release from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
KTVL
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
KTVL
Winter Wings Festival returns to Klamath Basin
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Bird lovers, get ready! Klamath Falls is gearing up to begin the 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival in the Klamath Basin. Organized by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the festival runs from February 17 through 20. Birders, nature enthusiasts, and photographers are invited to take in the sights and sounds of thousands of migrating birds while learning from professionals and local guides.
KTVL
Heavy rains can lead to natural foam in Bear Creek
PHOENIX, Ore. — Southern Oregon is heading into year three of restoration along Bear Creek after the 2020 Labor Day fires. Besides seeing plants and animals return along the greenways across Phoenix and Talent, you may also see foam that forms in the water a day or two after it rains.
KTVL
Family business helps plus size women feel comfortable in their own clothes
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Being a creator and designer is a skill that can last generations. Anna Chauffe has created a niche market through her plus-size clothing. “We all deserve to feel beautiful in what we wear and when you don’t have that right representation it can feel depressing,” said Anna Chauffe, owner, of The Creator's Gallery and Boutique and Sonshine Apparel.
KTVL
Winter storm surges to bring in more waves to watch
As the window for watching king tides along Oregon's coast closes, the Oregon Coast Management Program says storm surges will continue to cause high and dangerous waves. Meg Reed with OCMP says king tides occur six to eight times a year, with last week being one of those times. Wave...
