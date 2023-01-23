PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal regulators are considering whether to make a life-saving drug more available to everyone and Oregon pharmacists are pushing for its expanded access. Narcan, or the generic naloxone, is the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in an emergency. Administered when a patient is showing signs of opioid overdose, naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long. Therefore, it is critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO