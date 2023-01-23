Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on Belvidere crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Steven Pulkrabek, 74, as the driver who was killed in a head-on collision in Belvidere’s Route 76 on Saturday.

Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They found two vehicles that had been in a head-on collision when they arrived. The driver of the northbound vehicle and crossed over the southbound lane and struck the other vehicle, driven by Pulkrabek.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the northbound vehicle walked away from the wreck with no injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation, and no charges have yet been announced.

