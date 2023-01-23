ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston road rage incident: Police searching for suspect in video

HOUSTON - Houston police say a driver assaulted another motorist during a road rage incident earlier this month, and they are searching for the suspect. Police shared video of the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road. According to police, the man...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Woman dead in Porter-area car crash

A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX

