FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston road rage incident: Police searching for suspect in video
HOUSTON - Houston police say a driver assaulted another motorist during a road rage incident earlier this month, and they are searching for the suspect. Police shared video of the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road. According to police, the man...
cw39.com
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
Click2Houston.com
Uncle sentenced after 9-year-old allegedly used his gun to shoot his 4-year-old nephew inside Katy area home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot will serve 96 more days behind bars after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy. The uncle of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally shot by his gun has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Amber Swiney? Houston police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Jan. 8, officers responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Spur 5 Freeway and found a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned...
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
KENS 5
Texas man who beat pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 10 years in prison
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
cw39.com
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
fox26houston.com
Activists demand arrests after grandmother who found $50 was locked in Austin Co. grocery store, assaulted
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - "There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty." On Monday, community activists Quanell X and Dr. Candice Matthews stood with 65-year-old Betty Smith and her family, along with a local pastor on Monday afternoon.
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud C
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Person of Interest in Fraud Case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual in connection with a Fraud that occurred in Spring, Texas. The pictured male used information from a SNAP (food stamp) card to make unauthorized…
Click2Houston.com
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
