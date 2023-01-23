ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin’ Donuts recruits BU volleyball player

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

(WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton University volleyball player has joined the thirty other athletes nationwide, selected to represent team Dunkin Donuts.

Anna Sprys is entering her fourth season with BU’s volleyball team as a middle hitter.

As of last year, the NCAA has allowed student athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Dunkin Donuts has partnered with 31 athletes across the country and are featuring their to-go orders at participating Dunkin locations in their respective towns.

Sprys says that every week or so, she has to post a photo or video on social media, promoting Dunkin’ in one way or another.

She says that for the most part, she has free reign to let her creativity show.

Middle Hitter on Binghamton University’s Volleyball Team Anna Sprys says, “Not everybody is on scholarship, so it’s one, a really good way to supplement your college tuition, and kind of make some money for textbooks or whatever you need to pay for. On top of that, I just think it’s really cool that we can finally, especially women in sports, it’s one thing to go play at a collegiate level, but it’s another to have your community recognize you and be able to give back.”

You can visit any local Dunkin location and ask for Anna’s drink, which is a large, iced coffee with skim milk and two no-calorie sweeteners. She suggests a side of hash browns to go with that.

It will be on the menu through the month of February.

Sprys says that February 1st is National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and she will be visiting young women in the community to explain the benefits of NIL partnerships.

