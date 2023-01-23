Read full article on original website
W.Va. House committee considers retention bonus for corrections workers
CHARLESTON – With vacancies among West Virginia's jails and prisons remaining at crisis levels, lawmakers are considering ways to recruit new correctional officers and retain experienced staff. The House Jails and Prisons Committee recommended House Bill 2879, providing a pay increase to state correctional workers in West Virginia, for...
West Virginia Department of Transportation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Triton Construction Inc. was recently awarded a contract for a…
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourteen more West Virginians have died due to COVID, the West…
Georgian convicted in Northern West Virginia drug case to be sentenced later this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The government may seek an upward departure or upward variance in the case of a Georgia man convicted of accessory after the fact to distribution with death, as well as drug and gun charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower referenced that during a post-conviction...
Juror's COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker's corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was temporarily paused Wednesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ordered proceedings paused for the remainder of this week “in an effort to ensure everyone's safety.”
Carney proposes operating budget increase of more than 7%
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is proposing to boost Delaware’s government operating budget by more than 7% over the current year’s budget, with hundreds of millions of dollars in new spending for state employee pay raises, health care and affordable housing. The spending plan...
California storms boost water allocation for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. In...
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
