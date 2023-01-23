ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcHW9_0kObB8X800

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers.

All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, homeowners should expect a $113 refund.

“El Paso County is the most populous county in the state, and we are proud to be fiscally judicious while providing high-quality services,” said Cami Bremer, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We are rapidly growing and will continue to run a lean and effective government; this TABOR refund demonstrates our ability to do that.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council was supposed to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance on the extension of water service within the city. However, a new amendment has forced the vote ordinance to go to a third vote. The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service proposed The post Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP: El Paso County is the worst county for speeding

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the dangers of speeding in School and construction zones after citing almost 10,000 drivers for speeding in these zones. According to CSP, over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021, troopers cited 9,643 people for speeding in construction or school zones. CSP said speeding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County GOP county chair accused of being unfit to run party

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of local Republicans sent a letter to the state GOP, stating El Paso County Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins is unfit to lead the party amid numerous allegations. In the letter, Republicans, including City Councilman Wayne Williams, State Sen. Larry Liston, and State Sen. Bob Gardner, said, “We do The post El Paso County GOP county chair accused of being unfit to run party appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Help locate truck related to attempted theft

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck in connection to an attempted motor vehicle theft at a mobile home park. EPSO said the truck is distinctive with a lowered back end. The occupants of the truck are allegedly being sought […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills

Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data from Community Health Partnership, El Paso County makes up 14-15% of homelessness in the state of Colorado. On Monday, Jan. 23, Community Health Partnership and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care will begin conducting their annual survey on homelessness. It counts how many people are experiencing homelessness The post Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Vitalant declaring an emergency blood shortage

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant, a non-profit blood service provider, said there is a great demand right now for blood donors. “So here at Vitalant we’re unfortunately seeing an emergency shortage of blood across the U.S. and here in Colorado as well,” said Vitalant Communications Manager, Brooke Way. “And […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Phone service restored in Avondale, Vineland

UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/26/2023 12:35 p.m. PCSO tweeted that as of 10:08 a.m. service had been restored to landlines in Avondale and Vineland areas. ORIGINAL STORY: Landline phones down in Avondale, Vineland WEDNESDAY 01/25/2023 9:00 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Hundreds of landlines are down in the Avondale and Vineland areas east of Pueblo, and the Pueblo […]
AVONDALE, CO
douglas.co.us

Maximum allotment for food assistance ends in February

If you rely on food assistance, or know someone who does, we want you to know federal benefits are changing – but there is still hope and help for you locally. The Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income households in Colorado purchase food. During the pandemic, SNAP households received an extra allotment, called “Emergency Allotments or Max Allotments.” Congress authorized these Emergency Allotments, but the benefit was temporary and will end in February, as a result of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Mayor invites Puebloans to Community Connections

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is inviting the public to attend and participate in the Community Connections meeting on Friday, Feb. 3. This is the first Community Connections of 2023, and each meeting normally takes place the first Friday of each month. Special invited guests of Community Connections include residents of the Housing […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police, city officials outline plan to combat crime in Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have unveiled a three-prong plan aimed at lowering crime at one of the city’s largest and busiest parks. Memorial Park has been a point of controversy, especially among those who live near it, as neighbors say criminals frequent the area. Police tell 11 News they have responded to a disproportionately high number of calls in the area just in the past three years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

New community app connecting Springs neighbors

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new app is launching in Colorado Springs to connect neighbors living in apartments, condos, and home owner’s associations (HOA). The app’s creator made Zonzon to connect people and build a sense of community, something that he says is needed within what he calls the “soulless and disconnected experience” people have while […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers discuss how citizens can prevent crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Crime Stoppers will be discussing how the citizens of Colorado Springs can help fight and prevent crime in the community in a town hall Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. Following a recent uptick in violent crimes, the town hall is an effort to reduce crime levels. The public will be able to learn […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy