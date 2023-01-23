El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers.
All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, homeowners should expect a $113 refund.
“El Paso County is the most populous county in the state, and we are proud to be fiscally judicious while providing high-quality services,” said Cami Bremer, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “We are rapidly growing and will continue to run a lean and effective government; this TABOR refund demonstrates our ability to do that.”Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0