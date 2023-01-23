'Pixel' data breach may affect 134,000 at Wisconsin clinic that gets Epic EHR access through Advocate Aurora Health

For four decades, Network Health has taken a different, local approach to health insurance. Forty years ago, 42 doctors who worked at the Nicolet Clinic north of Milwaukee had an idea – they wanted to form a new kind of health insurance plan, one that was local, provider-owned and personalized for its members. “The physicians knew their community, and they saw that they could care for it with this new plan in a more comprehensive manner,” says Coreen Dicus-Johnson, Network Health’s president and CEO.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO