ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'Pixel' data breach may affect 134,000 at Wisconsin clinic that gets Epic EHR access through Advocate Aurora Health

By Giles Bruce
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeemag.com

The Four-Decade Wisconsin Legacy of Network Health

For four decades, Network Health has taken a different, local approach to health insurance. Forty years ago, 42 doctors who worked at the Nicolet Clinic north of Milwaukee had an idea – they wanted to form a new kind of health insurance plan, one that was local, provider-owned and personalized for its members. “The physicians knew their community, and they saw that they could care for it with this new plan in a more comprehensive manner,” says Coreen Dicus-Johnson, Network Health’s president and CEO.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Sanford-Fairview asked to delay merger by Minnesota attorney general

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health System to slow down their proposed merger, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 25. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees and more than...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

N.J.’s Hackensack University Medical Center opens nine-story “smart” pavilion

Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center opened a 530,000-square-foot, nine-story surgical and intensive care pavilion, Hackensack Meridian Health said Jan. 23. The Helena Theurer Pavilion includes all-private patient rooms and "smart hospital" technology, as well as 24 operating rooms, 72 post-anesthesia care unit beds, 50 ICU beds, 175 medical/surgical beds, six da Vinci surgical robots, a musculoskeletal institute and four orthopedic robots for joint replacements.
HACKENSACK, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida's Health First sees expenses rise to over $2B, reports losses

Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First reported an operating loss of almost $75 million in fiscal 2022 as expenses rose to over $2 billion, an increase of more than 11 percent. The hike in expenses and a steep decline in investment returns meant the healthcare system recorded an overall loss of $232.5 million in the year ended Sept. 30 compared with a net gain of $189.3 million in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient sues Indiana hospital after TV reporter intercepts her personal info

An Indiana appeals court will decide whether a hospital in the state violated a patient's privacy rights when it left her data open to electronic interception, The Herald Bulletin reported Jan. 22. Indiana resident Brittany Rubendall sued Community Hospital Anderson in 2020 after a local Fox TV reporter was able...
INDIANA STATE
WSAW

University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Northwestern

‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy