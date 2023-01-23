'Pixel' data breach may affect 134,000 at Wisconsin clinic that gets Epic EHR access through Advocate Aurora Health

Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
The Four-Decade Wisconsin Legacy of Network Health
For four decades, Network Health has taken a different, local approach to health insurance. Forty years ago, 42 doctors who worked at the Nicolet Clinic north of Milwaukee had an idea – they wanted to form a new kind of health insurance plan, one that was local, provider-owned and personalized for its members. “The physicians knew their community, and they saw that they could care for it with this new plan in a more comprehensive manner,” says Coreen Dicus-Johnson, Network Health’s president and CEO.
fox47.com
Wisconsin's emergency rental assistance program set to end
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin’s roughly $550 million pot of cash for emergency rental assistance has just about run out, and the state-run portion is set to end next week. Since the program launched early 2021, the state alone has paid out over $240 million to help almost 40,000 families in 68 Wisconsin counties cover rent, utilities, water and internet.
WSAW
Report reveals Wisconsin doesn’t have enough mental health professionals for children
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the ‘Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health 2022 annual report’ the recommended professional-to-patient ratio is 250 community-based mental health professionals to one, Wisconsin is at 440 to one. Marshfield Clinic Health System Child and Adolescent Psychologist Kelsie Offenwanger believes mental health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford-Fairview asked to delay merger by Minnesota attorney general
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health System to slow down their proposed merger, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 25. Sanford and Fairview approved negotiations for a merger — which would create a joint system with 78,000 employees and more than...
DMV wants to make road test waiver program permanent for driver's ed students
The D.M.V. says 108,000 road test waivers have been approved. That makes up 87 percent of driver’s education students who have received their license since May of 2020.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
beckershospitalreview.com
N.J.’s Hackensack University Medical Center opens nine-story “smart” pavilion
Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center opened a 530,000-square-foot, nine-story surgical and intensive care pavilion, Hackensack Meridian Health said Jan. 23. The Helena Theurer Pavilion includes all-private patient rooms and "smart hospital" technology, as well as 24 operating rooms, 72 post-anesthesia care unit beds, 50 ICU beds, 175 medical/surgical beds, six da Vinci surgical robots, a musculoskeletal institute and four orthopedic robots for joint replacements.
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida's Health First sees expenses rise to over $2B, reports losses
Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First reported an operating loss of almost $75 million in fiscal 2022 as expenses rose to over $2 billion, an increase of more than 11 percent. The hike in expenses and a steep decline in investment returns meant the healthcare system recorded an overall loss of $232.5 million in the year ended Sept. 30 compared with a net gain of $189.3 million in 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Program looks to help with veterinarian shortage
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterinarians who work with farm animals are crucial to helping make sure our food supply is safe, but there’s a growing need for these types of professionals. One program hopes to change that. For nearly 13 years Dr. Meg Mueller with the Osseo-Augusta Veterinary Clinic has...
wisfarmer.com
Is drinking raw milk safe? Wis. dairy researcher weighs in amid call for legalizing sales
At the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s convention last month, delegates for the largest general farm organization in America's Dairyland voted to support legalizing raw milk sales by farmers. But public health authorities and dairy researchers are continuing to urge caution. They warn consuming raw milk remains too risky. John Lucey...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient sues Indiana hospital after TV reporter intercepts her personal info
An Indiana appeals court will decide whether a hospital in the state violated a patient's privacy rights when it left her data open to electronic interception, The Herald Bulletin reported Jan. 22. Indiana resident Brittany Rubendall sued Community Hospital Anderson in 2020 after a local Fox TV reporter was able...
WSAW
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Daily Northwestern
‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Content warning: This article contains discussions of unsafe abortions. Fifty years after the U.S. Supreme Court guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade and seven months after the court overturned that precedent with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, over a thousand protestors filled the Wisconsin state capitol Sunday to advocate for abortion rights.
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
news8000.com
Wis. coalition says reducing road salt use can help avoid water pollution
(WKBT) -- As part of Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, nature experts and a state coalition warn that using too much salt on road and walkways can have devastating effects to freshwater sources. The coalition "Wisconsin Salt Wise" says local governments using too much salt can actually deposit in and pollute...
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
