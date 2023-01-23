Read full article on original website
New Childcare Center Opening in Colorado Springs
(SPONSORED) — A new childcare center which is the place to learn and grow is opening in Colorado Springs. The Lighthouse Early Care and Education Center offers multiple childcare solutions and is open for enrollment. Owner of The Lighthouse Early Care and Education sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to share more information on the brand-new location.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
Low pay, staff shortages, gun violence: Colorado educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed
Mary Rose Donahue keeps a box of scissors in her classroom, not for arts and crafts projects with her students but for the same reason she also stores a baseball bat and a first-aid kit complete with a tourniquet: If a gunman storms the room, each student gets a pair of scissors as a last defense.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust
You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs
Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now there is a $1,000 reward being offered for its return. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went missing late last year. The sign was previously displayed over Michelle Chocolatiers and Ice […]
Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill closes both locations in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill confirmed to FOX21 News that it is closing its doors after 12 years of serving up spicy and authentic Jamaican cuisine to the Colorado Springs community. Air Force veterans and Owners, Claudette and Glenroy Hutchinson came to Colorado Springs in April 2011 after Claudette retired from the Air […]
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. How to keep pets safe during coyote mating...
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Heuser Chiropractic offers relief for back and neck pain
(SPONSORED) – Heuser Chiropractic Health and Auto Accident Recovery Center can provide you with lasting pain relief solutions and increase your overall health and wellness. Dr. Charles Heuser appeared on Loving Living Local and told us 70%-80% of adults suffer from lower back or neck pain at some point in their life.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.
