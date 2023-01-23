ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

New Childcare Center Opening in Colorado Springs

(SPONSORED) — A new childcare center which is the place to learn and grow is opening in Colorado Springs. The Lighthouse Early Care and Education Center offers multiple childcare solutions and is open for enrollment. Owner of The Lighthouse Early Care and Education sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to share more information on the brand-new location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
burlington-record.com

The Cheyenne County Cartel

Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
pupvine.com

13 Responsible Dog Breeders In Colorado That You Can Trust

You’ve decided to get a puppy… hurray! I am so happy for you!. Like most of us, I am sure that when you decided to get a dog, your first thought was to go on the Internet and Google “best dog breeders in Colorado”, and it hopefully brought you here.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

$1,000 reward for the return of historic Downtown sign

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now there is a $1,000 reward being offered for its return. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went missing late last year. The sign was previously displayed over Michelle Chocolatiers and Ice […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. How to keep pets safe during coyote mating...
COLORADO STATE
9News

This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Heuser Chiropractic offers relief for back and neck pain

(SPONSORED) – Heuser Chiropractic Health and Auto Accident Recovery Center can provide you with lasting pain relief solutions and increase your overall health and wellness. Dr. Charles Heuser appeared on Loving Living Local and told us 70%-80% of adults suffer from lower back or neck pain at some point in their life.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy