ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

SJSU delivers 82-52 blowout win over Air Force

The San Jose State Spartans notched their 13th win of the season on Tuesday, and it was the most lopsided victory yet. SJSU defeated the visiting Air Force Falcons 82-52. Both teams entered with identical records of 12-8 overall and 3-4 in Mountain West play, but they looked anything but even on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,371.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Moore scores 26 as San Jose State knocks off Air Force 82-52

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 82-52 on Tuesday. Moore had six assists for the Spartans (13-8, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Robert Vaihola scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas Torre was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
SAN JOSE, CA
SignalsAZ

Bradshaw and Prescott Boys Basketball Set to Clash

In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD previews the Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott boys basketball game on Thursday that has major region championship implications as head coaches Cain Atkinson and Travis Stedman join the show. TD also covers last...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy