Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive's Central Section girls basketball rankings: Clovis moves to No. 1 with stunner over Clovis West
The shocker heard around not only the section but the state is that No. 1 Clovis West fell 52-51 at home to No. 2 Clovis. Consider how monumental that loss was for the Golden Eagles: It was their first league loss since Feb 4, 2019Their last home loss was to Milwaukee King on Dec 2, ...
SJSU delivers 82-52 blowout win over Air Force
The San Jose State Spartans notched their 13th win of the season on Tuesday, and it was the most lopsided victory yet. SJSU defeated the visiting Air Force Falcons 82-52. Both teams entered with identical records of 12-8 overall and 3-4 in Mountain West play, but they looked anything but even on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,371.
Moore scores 26 as San Jose State knocks off Air Force 82-52
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points as San Jose State beat Air Force 82-52 on Tuesday. Moore had six assists for the Spartans (13-8, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Robert Vaihola scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas Torre was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw and Prescott Boys Basketball Set to Clash
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD previews the Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott boys basketball game on Thursday that has major region championship implications as head coaches Cain Atkinson and Travis Stedman join the show. TD also covers last...
Unbeaten Sierra Canyon tops Southern California high school girls' basketball rankings
Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda top rankings for girls' basketball
Comments / 0